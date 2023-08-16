Europe Glamping Market Insights Report 2023-2028 Featuring Top Players - Bushtec Safari, Sawday's Canopy & Stars, Eco Retreats, Huttopia, & Wigwam Holidays

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Glamping Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European glamping market is on an impressive trajectory, projected to reach a valuation of approximately $1.72 billion by the year 2028, up from its $860 million worth in 2022, marking a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%

This comprehensive report delves into the nuances of consumer preferences and the growing adoption of glamping across Europe.

Combining the allure of both functionality and aesthetics, glamping has emerged as an attractive option for luxury travelers seeking a unique and comfortable outdoor experience. The rising trend of staycations, even among glamping enthusiasts, has not only reshaped camping paradigms but has also opened up a previously untapped market for opulent accommodations.

Additionally, market leaders are strategically navigating the landscape through alliances, acquisitions, and collaborations, aiming to tap into the European glamping market and its burgeoning demand for innovative roofing solutions. While the UK holds its position as the largest glamping market, the emergence of dynamic glamping destinations in Eastern and Central European countries, such as Belgium, Croatia, and Slovenia, is invigorating the region's glamping sector.

These destinations are breathing new life into the market, fueled by tourism's pivotal role in driving GDP growth in these nations. These countries are also taking the sustainability route to reduce environmental pressure and increase economic benefits by tending to eco-travelers. Demographics and profiling potential glamper segments in the region give a well-rounded insight into how the glamping market will do going forward.

The outdoor sector has witnessed huge and sustained changes over the past few years, which are expected to continue during the forecast period. With the industry having matured, it is expected to witness many challenges. Delivering authenticity, expanding audience groups, and shifting from the mainstream lifestyle sectors will become incumbent to appeal. Experience is still going to be the most important. Mobile bookings will become more evident in an industry that has largely lagged.

Much of Europe perceives camping as a social experience more than a back-to-nature experience. It is the middle-class idea of vacation and is, for the most part, extremely simple. But that is changing due to an increased interest in glamping, with many people showing interest in the activity. It has become a new way of renewing accommodation for certain accommodations across European countries.

As millennials enter their peak earning years and others have a higher disposable income since the post-recession days, the concept is expected to grow. Many end-users have not been camping but might choose to glamp instead.

The growth of Airbnb also turns the pointer toward a trend where consumers require experiences that are offbeat, authentic, and approachable, breaking the traditional hotel model. Glamping is particularly gaining popularity among those belonging to ABC1 markets and higher social groups.

However, camping enthusiasts tend to scoff at the luxury attached to glamping. The lack of knowledge and the minimum basics that combine the safety and the novelty of the luxurious experience also contribute to this. While these challenges are expected to stall the market's growth to some extent, it is unlikely that glamping will slow down any time soon. As venues offering camping experiences have increased, startups have also popped up to serve the growing niche.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 101 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $0.86 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1.72 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.2% Regions Covered Europe

