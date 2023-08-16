Nuclear Medicine Global Market Report 2023: Bone Density Scanning and Cardiac PET Sarcoid Drive Market, Key Players are Advanced Accelerator Applications, The institute for Radioelement

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nuclear Medicine Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This comprehensive report provides valuable insights into the global nuclear medicine market, including market size, growth trends, regional analysis, and key developments.

Market Overview:

The global nuclear medicine market grew from $6.79 billion in 2022 to $7.71 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%. The market is projected to reach $12.34 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.5%. The nuclear medicine market includes sales of various diagnostic and therapeutic services, such as bone density scanning, cardiac PET perfusion, and cardiac PET sarcoid.

Key Drivers and Trends:

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and cancer is expected to propel the growth of the nuclear medicine market. Nuclear cardiac imaging can help diagnose cardiac diseases more quickly, while nuclear medicine therapy is used to treat cancer. Product innovation is another key trend in the market, with major companies focusing on developing new and innovative products to strengthen their position.

Regional Analysis:

North America was the largest region in the nuclear medicine market in 2022, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report covers key regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



Key Questions Answered:

Where is the largest and fastest-growing market for nuclear medicine ?

How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets?

What forces will shape the market going forward?

The nuclear medicine market global report answers all these questions and many more.

Key Players

Bracco Imaging S.P.A.

Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc.

NTP Radioisotopes SOC Ltd

Eckert & Ziegler Group

Jubilant Pharma LLC

Australian Nuclear Science & Technology Organization

Cardinal Health Inc

GE Healthcare

Curium Pharma7

Advanced Accelerator Applications

Nordion Inc.

The Institute for radioelements

Eczacibasi-Monrol

Siemens Healthineers AG

Cambridge Isotope Laboratories Inc.

Reasons to Purchase:

Gain a comprehensive understanding of the nuclear medicine market with in-depth analysis of current and future scenarios.

Identify growth segments and investment opportunities.

Stay ahead of the competition with forecast data and analysis.

Benchmark performance against key competitors





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $7.71 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $12.34 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.5% Regions Covered Global



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xl4iph

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment