Europe Disposable Medical Supplies Market Report 2023-2028: Key Players are Strategically Engaging in Acquisitions and Collaborations to Stay Competitive

The European disposable medical supplies market has been experiencing significant growth, with a value of $98.27 billion in 2022 and an anticipated surge to $200.88 billion by 2028, reflecting a robust CAGR of 12.66%.
This comprehensive report delves into the dynamics of this market, providing invaluable insights into its size, forecasts, and segmented data. It covers the revenue generated from disposable medical supplies sales, offering a comprehensive analysis of the Europe disposable medical supplies market landscape.
Leading the forefront are industry giants such as Medline Industries Inc, Cardinal Health, 3M Company, Smith+Nephew, and Terumo Medical Corp. These key players strategically engage in acquisitions and collaborations to fortify their positions and capitalize on the market's potential.
As the demand for disposable medical supplies rises, propelled by factors such as increasing surgical procedures, a surge in hospital-acquired infectious diseases, and a growing emphasis on health and hygiene, the disposable medical supplies market continues to flourish in Europe.
In 2022, Germany accounted for a significant revenue share of 16.62% and was the first largest market, followed by France (13.33%) and then the UK (12.15%) in the Europe disposable medical supplies market.
In product type segmentation, the surgical supplies segment accounted for the highest share of 19.58% in 2022 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.54% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for disposable surgical supplies is due to increased surgeries conducted. As the number of surgeries increases, so will the need for surgical gloves, gowns, drapes, feeding tubes, and procedure kits and trays, propelling the growth of Europe's disposable medical supplies market.
In end-user segmentation, the hospitals' segment accounted for the highest share of 51.30% in 2022 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.70% during the forecast period. This domination can be attributed to a rise in hospital admissions for surgeries and treatments, rising awareness about hospital-acquired infections, and high usage of disposable medical supplies in hospitals.
The study considers a detailed scenario of the present disposable medical supplies market and its market dynamics for 2023-2028 in Europe. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent players operating in the market.
MARKET STRUCTURE
- Market Dynamics
- Competitive Landscape of Disposable Medical Supplies Market
- Key Vendors
VENDORS LIST
- Medline Industries Inc (Medline)
- Cardinal Health Inc (Cardinal Health)
- 3M Company
- Smith+Nephew plc (Smith+Nephew)
- Terumo Medical Corp (TMC)
- B. Braun Melsungen AG (B. Braun)
- Medtronic Plc (Medtronic)
- Abbott Laboratories (Abbott)
- Halyard Health Inc
- Molnlycke Health Care AB (Molnlycke)
- Sempermed USA, Inc
- Ansell Healthcare
- Honeywell International Inc (Honeywell)
- Baxter International
- Bayer AG (Bayer)
- Becton Dickinson and Co (BD)
- Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA (Fresenius Medical Care)
- Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Ltd (Weigao)
PRODUCT SEGMENTATION & FORECAST
Product type
- Surgical Supplies
- Infusion & Hypodermic Products
- Diagnostic & Laboratory Disposables
- Medical Nonwoven Disposables & Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs)
- Wound Dressing & Disposable Bandages
- Intubation & Ventilation Supplies
- Others
End-user type
- Hospitals
- Clinical & Research Laboratories
- Ambulatory Care Facilities
- Others
