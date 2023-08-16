Europe Disposable Medical Supplies Market Report 2023-2028: Key Players are Strategically Engaging in Acquisitions and Collaborations to Stay Competitive

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Disposable Medical Supplies Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European disposable medical supplies market has been experiencing significant growth, with a value of $98.27 billion in 2022 and an anticipated surge to $200.88 billion by 2028, reflecting a robust CAGR of 12.66%.

This comprehensive report delves into the dynamics of this market, providing invaluable insights into its size, forecasts, and segmented data. It covers the revenue generated from disposable medical supplies sales, offering a comprehensive analysis of the Europe disposable medical supplies market landscape.

Leading the forefront are industry giants such as Medline Industries Inc, Cardinal Health, 3M Company, Smith+Nephew, and Terumo Medical Corp. These key players strategically engage in acquisitions and collaborations to fortify their positions and capitalize on the market's potential.

As the demand for disposable medical supplies rises, propelled by factors such as increasing surgical procedures, a surge in hospital-acquired infectious diseases, and a growing emphasis on health and hygiene, the disposable medical supplies market continues to flourish in Europe.

In 2022, Germany accounted for a significant revenue share of 16.62% and was the first largest market, followed by France (13.33%) and then the UK (12.15%) in the Europe disposable medical supplies market.

In product type segmentation, the surgical supplies segment accounted for the highest share of 19.58% in 2022 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.54% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for disposable surgical supplies is due to increased surgeries conducted. As the number of surgeries increases, so will the need for surgical gloves, gowns, drapes, feeding tubes, and procedure kits and trays, propelling the growth of Europe's disposable medical supplies market.

In end-user segmentation, the hospitals' segment accounted for the highest share of 51.30% in 2022 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.70% during the forecast period. This domination can be attributed to a rise in hospital admissions for surgeries and treatments, rising awareness about hospital-acquired infections, and high usage of disposable medical supplies in hospitals.

The study considers a detailed scenario of the present disposable medical supplies market and its market dynamics for 2023-2028 in Europe. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent players operating in the market.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 85 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $98.27 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $200.88 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.6% Regions Covered Europe

MARKET STRUCTURE

Market Dynamics

Competitive Landscape of Disposable Medical Supplies Market

Key Vendors

VENDORS LIST

Medline Industries Inc (Medline)

Cardinal Health Inc (Cardinal Health)

3M Company

Smith+Nephew plc (Smith+Nephew)

Terumo Medical Corp (TMC)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (B. Braun)

Medtronic Plc (Medtronic)

Abbott Laboratories (Abbott)

Halyard Health Inc

Molnlycke Health Care AB (Molnlycke)

Sempermed USA, Inc

Ansell Healthcare

Honeywell International Inc (Honeywell)

Baxter International

Bayer AG (Bayer)

Becton Dickinson and Co (BD)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA (Fresenius Medical Care)

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Ltd (Weigao)

PRODUCT SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Product type

Surgical Supplies

Infusion & Hypodermic Products

Diagnostic & Laboratory Disposables

Medical Nonwoven Disposables & Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs)

Wound Dressing & Disposable Bandages

Intubation & Ventilation Supplies

Others

End-user type

Hospitals

Clinical & Research Laboratories

Ambulatory Care Facilities

Others

