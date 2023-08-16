Outboard Engine Market Will Revenue USD 6298.74 million by 2028.Research by Business Opportunities, Top Companies report covers, Market-specific challenges, consumption by Regional data

PUNE, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Outboard Engine Market" research report focus on overall information that can help to take decisions on current market situation.

Outboard Engine Market Report Contains 2023: -

Complete overview of the global Outboard Engine Market

Top Country data and analysis for United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Outboard Engine Markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa

Description and analysis of Outboard Engine market potential by type, Deep Dive, disruption, application capacity, end use industry

impact evaluation of most important drivers and restraints, and dynamics of the global Outboard Engine Market and current trends in the enterprise

Detailed profiles of the Top major players in the industry, including. Brunswick,Tohatsu,Weimin,Parsun,Suzuki,Yamaha,Hidea,BRP,Honda

Outboard Engine Market Segmentation: -

According to the latest research, the global Outboard Engine market size was valued at USD 4964.93 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.05% during the forecast period, reaching USD 6298.74 million by 2028.



In the recent years, outboard motor technology has advanced to the point where outboard engines are fuel efficient, more reliable, and weigh less as compared to the models of the past. In order to enhance the boating experience, manufacturers are moving towards combining the right boat powered by the best outboard engine. Instead of choosing the size of the outboard as per the manufacturers maximum allowed capacity, some of the customers are also going for the smaller outboard engine, especially in the case of shallow drafts. The weight of the outboard engine is also being considered by customers along with the hull design and draft, as they all affect the overall performance of the boat.



This report elaborates on the market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Outboard Engine industry between the year 2018 to 2028, and breaks down according to the product type, downstream application, and consumption area of Outboard Engine. The report also introduces players in the industry from the perspective of the value chain and looks into the leading companies.

researcher’s latest report provides a deep insight into the global Outboard Engine Market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from a macro overview of the market to micro details of the market size, competitive landscape, development trend, niche market, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

Outboard Engine Market segments help decision-makers direct the product, sales, and marketing strategies, and can power your product development cycles by informing how you make product offerings for different segments.

basis of types, the Outboard Engine market from 2018 to 2028 is primarily split into:

Electric Outboard

Fuel-oil Outboard

basis of applications, the Outboard Engine market from 2018 to 2028 covers:

Government Enforcement Boat

Commercial Boat

Personal Boat

Other

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

Key Players in the Outboard Engine Market: -

Brunswick

Tohatsu

Weimin

Parsun

Suzuki

Yamaha

Hidea

BRP

Honda

Chapter Outline

This report consists of 12 chapters. Below is a brief guideline to help you quickly grasp the main contents of each chapter:

Chapter 1 first introduces the product overview, market scope, product classification, application, and regional division, and then summarizes the global Outboard Engine market size in terms of revenue, sales volume, and average price.

Chapter 2 analyzes the main companies in the Outboard Engine industry, including their main businesses, products/services, sales, prices, revenue, gross profit margin, and the latest developments/updates.

Chapter 3 is an analysis of the competitive environment of Outboard Engine market participants. This mainly includes the revenue, sales, market share, and average price of the top players, along with the market concentration ratio in 2022 and the players' M&A and expansion in recent years.

Chapter 4 is an analysis of the Outboard Engine industrial chain, including raw material analysis, manufacturing cost structure, distributors, and major downstream buyers.

Chapter 5 focuses on Outboard Engine market dynamics and marketing strategy analysis, which include opportunities, challenges, industry development trends under inflation, industry news and policies analyzed by region, Porter's Five Forces analysis, as well as direct and indirect marketing, and the development trends of marketing channels.

Chapters 6-8 have segmented the Outboard Engine market by type, application, and region, with a focus on sales and value from 2018 to 2023 from both vertical and horizontal perspectives.

Chapters 9-11 provide detailed Outboard Engine market forecast data for 2023-2028, broken down by type and application, region, and major countries to help understand future growth trends.

Chapter 12 concludes with an explanation of the data sources and research methods. Verify and analyze through preliminary research to obtain final quantitative and qualitative data.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2018-2022

Base Year: 2022

Estimated Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2023-2028

Client Focus

1. Does this report consider the impact of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war on the Outboard Engine market?



Yes. As the COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war are profoundly affecting the global supply chain relationship and raw material price system, we have definitely taken them into consideration throughout the research, and we elaborate at full length on the impact of the pandemic and the war on the Outboard Engine,Industry.



2. How do you determine the list of the key players included in the report?



With the aim of clearly revealing the competitive situation of the industry, we concretely analyze not only the leading enterprises that have a voice on a global scale, but also the regional small and medium-sized companies that play key roles and have plenty of potential growth.

Please find the key player list in Summary.



3. What are your main data sources?



Both Primary and Secondary data sources are being used while compiling the report.

Primary sources include extensive interviews of key opinion leaders and industry experts (such as experienced front-line staff, directors, CEOs, and marketing executives), downstream distributors, as well as end-users.



Secondary sources include the research of the annual and financial reports of the top companies, public files, new journals, etc. We also cooperate with some third-party databases.



4. Can I modify the scope of the report and customize it to suit my requirements?



Yes. Customized requirements of multi-dimensional, deep-level and high-quality can help our customers precisely grasp market opportunities, effortlessly confront market challenges, properly formulate market strategies and act promptly, thus to win them sufficient time and space for market competition.

