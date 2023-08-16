Nonwoven Fabrics Market revenue to hit USD 125.99 Billion by 2035, says Research Nester

New York, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global nonwoven fabrics market size is projected to expand at ~8.70% CAGR between 2023 and 2035. The market is expected to garner a revenue of USD 125.99 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of ~USD 46.3 billion in the year 2022.The growth of the market is attributed to the increased demand for medical masks due to the spread of Covid19. However, mask wearing has become mandatory in various parts of the world, although restrictions have been eased. As of August 2022, there have been around 590 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide and it is estimated that the number will continue to rise. Therefore, it has been urged that the use of masks is necessary to limit the spread of the virus, as it is an infectious disease that occurs through respiratory droplets and close contact. Therefore, it is estimated that the demand for non-woven fabrics will increase.

The most essential component of medical masks is the non-woven fabric, which is also essential for the filtering effect of viruses and bacteria. In addition, it could also be used in the manufacture of surgical gowns, drapes and gloves, which could be due to people's increasing demand for surgery. In addition, the prevalence of hospital infections is also high, which also drives the demand for nonwoven products. An indwelling catheter (IUC) would be present in approximately 12% to 16% of adult hospitalized patients at some point during their stay, and the number is increasing with each day the IUD is in place. Risk of developing a catheter- associated urinary tract infection. by 3-7%. It is therefore assumed that the demand for wound dressings, cotton pads and non-woven bandages will increase.

Increasing Production of Automotive across the Globe to Boost Market Growth

Around 79 million cars were produced worldwide in 2021. If you compare this number with the previous year, an increase of around 2% can be calculated. Nonwovens are used much more frequently these days. Today, nonwovens are used to manufacture more than 40 automotive components, from air and fuel filters to carpets and trunk liners.

Nonwovens help reduce vehicle weight, improve comfort and aesthetics, and provide advanced insulation, fire retardancy, and resistance to water, fuel, temperature extremes, and abrasion by integrating the essential properties required for good performance and safety. They help make cars more attractive, more durable, more profitable and more environmentally friendly. Therefore, it is estimated that as vehicle production increases, demand for nonwoven fabrics will increase. India has 67,385 births every day, about one sixth of all births in the world. Therefore, it is expected that as the infant population grows, so will the demand for diapers. Because nonwoven fabrics are soft against the skin and have good water absorbency, they are commonly used in disposable diapers. The baby's urine travels through the non-woven fabric and is absorbed by the absorbent substance inside when urinating.

Nonwoven Fabrics Market: Regional Overview

The market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Expanding Literacy to Drive the Market Growth in Asia Pacific Region

The nonwoven fabrics market in Asia Pacific region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2035. The regional growth can majorly be attributed to the rising birth rate in this region coupled with an increasing improvement in the literacy rate is driving people towards more hygienic products. Due to these two main factors, the demand for diapers is also growing.

Additionally, it is estimated that the growing urban population will impel the growth of the market. In Asia Pacific, urbanization remains an important megatrend to watch. More than 2.2 billion people or 54% of all urban dwellers in the world live in Asia. An additional 1.2 billion people are expected to live in Asia's metropolitan areas by 2050, a 50% growth. It is estimated that these city dwellers are spending more time in their homes. Nonwovens have a wide range of uses in the home, from cleaning and filtering to upgrading interior design. High performance nonwovens can be used in bedrooms, kitchens, dining rooms and living rooms, providing welcoming, useful, hygienic, safe, stylish and intelligent solutions for modern living. Therefore, it is estimated that the demand for nonwoven fabrics will grow in this region.

Growing applications in the healthcare sector to Propel the Growth in the North America Region

The North America nonwoven fabrics market is estimated to garner the highest CAGR by the end of 2035. Nonwoven fabrics find extensive applications in the healthcare sector, including medical disposables, surgical gowns, masks, wound dressings, and hygiene products. The demand for nonwoven fabrics in the healthcare industry has been rising, driven by factors such as an aging population, increased healthcare awareness, and the need for infection prevention. According to a report, the North American medical nonwoven sales was valued at USD 4.7 billion in the year 2020.

Nonwoven fabrics are widely used in hygiene products such as diapers, feminine hygiene products, and adult incontinence products. The increasing awareness of personal hygiene, improved living standards, and changing demographics are driving the demand for hygiene products, thus boosting the nonwoven fabrics market. Nonwoven fabrics are utilized in various industrial applications, including filtration, automotive, construction, and geotextiles. The industrial sector's demand for nonwoven fabrics is driven by factors such as increasing regulations on emissions and air quality, automotive production, infrastructure development, and environmental concerns.

Nonwoven Fabrics, Segmentation by End-User Industry

Construction

Textile

Healthcare

Automotive

Amongst these four segments, the healthcare segment in nonwoven fabrics market is anticipated to hold the largest share over the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to hygienic nonwovens. Modern disposable hygiene products made of absorbent non-woven fabric have greatly improved the quality of life and skin health for millions of people. The advantages of using NHM (hygienic nonwovens) instead of traditional textiles include their strength, excellent absorbency, softness, stretch, comfort and fit, high strength and elasticity, good wicking, low moisture and runoff, cost effectiveness and stability and tear resistance, Coverage/concealment of stains and high breathability.

Nonwoven sanitary materials include baby diapers, sanitary napkins and more. In addition, the demand for adult diapers is also increasing due to the increasing urinary incontinence problems in people. Overall urinary incontinence affects about 4% of men and about 11% of women; However, symptoms can range from mild and temporary to severe and chronic. Because of this, the growth of the segment is expected to increase.

Nonwoven Fabrics, Segmentation by Material

Polyester

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Rayon

Amongst these four segments, the polypropylene segment in nonwoven fabrics market is anticipated to hold a significant share over the forecast period. Polypropylene nonwoven fabrics are widely used in the production of filtration products, including air filters, liquid filters, and automotive filters. The increasing focus on environmental pollution, stringent regulations on air and water quality, and the growing automotive industry drive the demand for filtration applications.

Continuous advancements in polymer manufacturing technologies have led to the development of improved polypropylene nonwoven fabrics with enhanced properties and performance characteristics. Innovations such as melt-blown polypropylene nonwovens have gained significant traction, especially in filtration applications, driving market growth. Polypropylene nonwoven fabrics find significant usage in medical and healthcare applications, including surgical gowns, masks, drapes, and wound dressings. The COVID-19 pandemic has further heightened the demand for medical nonwoven products. According to a report, the global sales for polypropylene nonwoven fabrics in medical applications was valued at nearly USD 5.8 billion in 2020.

Nonwoven Fabrics, Segmentation by Technology

Spun-Bond

Wet-Laid

Few of the well-known industry leaders in the nonwoven fabrics market that are profiled by Research Nester are Glatfelter Corporation, DuPont, Lydall Inc., Ahlstrom, Siemens Healthcare GmbH., and other key market players.

Recent Development in the Nonwoven Fabrics Market

Fitesa S.A. The announced launch of a new Reicofil 5 multi-jet line in Europe is planned for the second quarter of 2023. The new equipment would be located at one of Fitesa's existing facilities in the region and would be able to produce full high loft and standard spunmelt products using a range of eco-friendly raw materials such as BioPE and PLA.

Suominen Group introduces BIOLACE Zero, a carbon neutral nonwoven. For a variety of cleaning applications including baby wipes, personal care and household, BIOLACE Zero is a great product. It is incredibly soft and has good wet and dry durability. It is made entirely from Lyocell cellulose fibers and is fully biodegradable, compostable and plastic-free.

