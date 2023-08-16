Festi hf.: Shareholders meeting on August 23, 2023 - final agenda and proposals

The Board of Directors of Festi hf. has announced that a shareholder meeting will be held on Wednesday August 23, 2023 at 10.00 at the Company´s headquarters at Dalvegur 10 – 14, Kópavogur.

The agenda and proposals are unchanged from the Company´s previous announcement published on August 1, 2023. Enclosed is the final agenda and proposals for the meeting.

Further information regarding the meeting and all documents can be accessed on the Company´s website: https://www.festi.is/en/cc/egm-2023

For further information contact Ásta S. Fjeldsted, CEO of Festi hf. ( asta@festi.is )

Attachment