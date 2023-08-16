Global Carrier Aggregation Solutions Market 2023-2029: 4G/LTE Segment Dominates Carrier Aggregation Solutions Market - Players Capitalize on High Data Rates and Residential Use

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Carrier Aggregation Solutions Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Deployment, By Application, By Spectrum Band (Licensed and Non-licensed), By Cell-Type, By Frequency Band, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global carrier aggregation solutions market is projected to reach a size of $10.9 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.6% during the forecast period. The market growth is driven by the increasing focus on smart city initiatives by governments globally, leading to the adoption of carrier aggregation solutions in various smart city-enabled services. The emergence of cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) has resulted in a surge in the number of connected devices, further driving the demand for carrier aggregation solutions.

Market Drivers:

Smart City Initiatives: The market is capturing a promising share from smart city initiatives driven by governments worldwide. Smart city-enabled services, such as smart lighting, connected transportation, city analytics & sustainability, air quality monitoring, and ultra-specific location technology, are becoming increasingly common. The deployment of carrier aggregation solutions is spreading as a result of the rising demand for smart city services. Rising Deployment of 5G Networks: The introduction of carrier aggregation 5G standalone networks, which combine highly effective 5G air interfaces with 5G cores, has significantly enhanced mobile users' experiences. Commercial 5G networks, even during their rollout, have improved mobile data connectivity. The evolution of wireless infrastructure, including 5G standalone networks, is driving the demand for carrier aggregation solutions. Increasing Volume of Mobile Data Traffic: The growth in mobile data traffic on a global basis is a major factor driving the demand for carrier aggregation solutions. The increasing number of internet users, broadband-capable devices, and bandwidth-intensive applications have contributed to the rise in mobile data traffic. Carrier aggregation solutions help solve this problem by increasing the capacity of cellular networks and improving data connectivity.

Market Restraints:

Significant Interoperability Issues: Presently, carrier aggregation solutions face various interoperability issues. The deployment of carrier aggregation requires the use of a separate sideband and software support, which can lead to compatibility problems between different systems and equipment. These interoperability challenges may hinder the widespread adoption of carrier aggregation solutions.

Market Segmentation:

The global carrier aggregation solutions market is segmented based on deployment, application, spectrum band, cell-type, and frequency band.

Deployment: The market is segmented into 4G/LTE and 5G & others. The 4G/LTE segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2022, driven by the widespread use of LTE networks for residential and commercial purposes. Carrier aggregation systems for 4G/LTE enable high data rates by combining two or more carriers using different or the same frequency bands. Application: The market is divided into mobile broadband connectivity, smart city, industrial IoT, maritime communications, satellite communication, and others. The industrial IoT segment witnessed considerable growth in 2022, driven by the importance of IoT in automation technology, creating functional and responsive system designs. Spectrum Band: The market is segmented into licensed and non-licensed bands. The licensed segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2022, providing secure and dedicated frequency bands that offer flexibility and consistency in operations. Cell-Type: The market is divided into picocells, microcells, and femtocells. The picocells segment experienced remarkable growth in 2022, playing a crucial role in providing high-speed internet access to large crowds during events like stadiums, concerts, and festivals. Frequency Band: The market is classified into low-band, mid-band, and high-band. The high-band segment recorded a significant revenue share in 2022, as high-band frequencies offer ultra-high data rates and low-latency communication, making them attractive for high-capacity applications like mobile broadband and virtual reality.

Regional Analysis:

The North American region accounted for the highest revenue share in the market in 2022, driven by the widespread adoption of high-speed data connections, increased penetration of smartphone users, and significant spending by mobile network operators in the region. The deployment of 5G networks in North America has also contributed to the demand for carrier aggregation solutions.

Key Market Players

Broadcom, Inc.

Verizon Communications, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.)

Nokia Corporation

ZTE Corporation

Qualcomm, Inc. (Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.)

Anritsu Corporation

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG





