Global Demand for Custom Procedure Kits in Emerging Economies Fuels Market Growth, Asia Pacific to Expand at a Rapid Pace by 2030

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Custom Procedure Kits Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global custom procedure kits market size is anticipated to reach USD 15.30 billion by 2030 to expand at a CAGR of 10.95% from 2023 to 2030.

Key drivers which are anticipated to contribute to custom procedure kits market growth include rising chronic diseases, an increasing number of non-surgical & surgical treatments, high unmet medical needs in emerging & low-growth economies, rising geriatric population, for instance, according to WHO, by 2030 one in every six people globally will be aged 60 years and above.



Furthermore, the introduction of minimally invasive and noninvasive surgeries has led to an increase in the number of surgeries being performed in a year. Patients prefer non-invasive or minimally invasive surgical procedures, owing to the high threat of infections with invasive surgical procedures.

In addition, noninvasive surgical treatment requires a shorter hospital stay, thus saving time and medical costs. Furthermore, a rise in the number of road accidents, an aging population, and growing healthcare expenditure in emerging economies are likely to boost the number of surgeries being performed in the forecast period.



Key players are involved in adopting strategies, such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, to strengthen their foothold in the custom procedure kits market. For instance, in September 2022, Teleflex Incorporated announced the acquisition of Standard Bariatrics, Inc. to expand its surgical portfolio with various stapling technology which is used in bariatrics procedures. Such advancements are anticipated to contribute to the custom procedure kits market growth.







Companies Mentioned:

Mölnlycke Health Care

Medline Industries

Teleflex Incorporated

Owens & Minor

Medtronic

Cardinal Health

McKesson Corporation

Smith's Medical (ICU Medical, Inc.)

Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation

Santex S.p.A.







Custom Procedure Kits Market Report Highlights

Based on product, the market has been segmented into disposable and reusable. The reusable segment is expected to be expected at the highest CAGR of 11.32% during to forecast period. The increasing frequency of hospital admission due to the high prevalence of chronic diseases, and fatal injuries as well as the aging population is anticipated to fuel more disposable waste. Thus, to lower the environmental effect, healthcare providers would slowly shift towards reusable kits.

Based on procedures, others are expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.71% during to forecast period. Key drivers which are anticipated to fuel the segment growth include growing demand for aesthetic appearance in the population, as well as increasing medical tourism.

Based on the end-user, the hospitals segment held the largest share of around 45.79%, in terms of revenue. This is due to the increasing number of hospitals globally, and rising government funding for hospitals. For instance, the Australian government provides 41% of the public hospital funding and 24% of the private hospital funding.

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 12.45% during to forecast period owing to various factors such as growth in medical facilities, the presence of a large population suffering from chronic disorders, and the launch of new products.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $6.67 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $15.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Custom Procedure Kits Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2 Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 User Perspective Analysis

3.3.1 Consumer Behavior Analysis

3.3.2 Market Influencer Analysis

3.4 List of Key End Users

3.5 Market Dynamics

3.5.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.5.1.1 Benefits Of Customization

3.5.1.2 Decrease In Procurement Time And Costs

3.5.1.3 Constant Increase In The Number Of Surgeries Being Performed Worldwide

3.5.1.4 Increase In The Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases

3.5.2 Market Restraints Analysis

3.5.2.1 Lack Of Standardization And Effective Supply Chain Management

3.5.2.2 Intense Competition & Customer Perception

3.5.3 Market Opportunities Analysis

3.5.3.1 Increasing Demand For Custom Procedure Kits In Veterinary Field

3.5.3.2 Technological Advancements In Hospital Gowns Fabric

3.6 Custom Procedure Kits: Market Analysis Tools

3.6.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces

3.6.2 Swot Analysis, By PEST

3.7 Impact Of COVID-19 On Market



Chapter 4 Custom Procedure Kits Market: Segment Analysis, By Product, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 5 Custom Procedure Kits Market: Segment Analysis, By Procedure, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Custom Procedure Kits Market: Segment Analysis, By End Use, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7 Custom Procedure Kits Market: Regional Market Analysis, By Product, By Procedure, and By End Use, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 8 Custom Procedure Kits Market - Competitive Analysis

8.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

8.2 Company Categorization

8.3 Vendor Landscape

8.4 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y8htz6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment