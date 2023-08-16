Worldwide Smart Hospitality - Strategic Business Report 2023: Key Competitors Include Blazon Hotels, Cisco, Honeywell International, IBM Corporation, Samsung, Siemens, and More

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Hospitality - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Smart Hospitality Market to Reach $153.3 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Smart Hospitality estimated at US$33.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$153.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 19.4% CAGR and reach US$91 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 23.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.4% CAGR



The Smart Hospitality market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$26.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 20.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.2% and 17% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.9% CAGR.

Market Scope

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global Smart Hospitality market across various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. It covers the recent past, current, and future trends from 2022 through 2030, offering an independent analysis of annual sales in US$ Million and the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for each region.

Additionally, an 8-year perspective is presented, showcasing the percentage breakdown of value sales for the years 2023 and 2030. The analysis further delves into specific categories within the Smart Hospitality market, such as Software and Services, as well as different hotel types including Business Hotels, Heritage & Boutique Hotels, Resorts & Spas, and Other Hotel Types, providing insights into their performance and potential growth opportunities.

Moreover, the report also includes a historic review, covering the years 2014 through 2030, offering valuable insights into the market's growth trajectory.

This comprehensive analysis serves as a valuable resource for businesses and stakeholders seeking to understand the market dynamics and opportunities in the global Smart Hospitality industry from 2014 through 2030.

Market Overview



Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Smart Hospitality - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured)

Blazon Hotels

BuildingIQ

Cisco

Cloudbeds

Control4Corporation

Frontdesk

Guestline

Honeywell International Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Infor

Johnson Controls

NEC Corporation

Oracle

Qualsoft Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Samsung

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Winhotel Solution SL

WiSuite

What's New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its 'bumpy' reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 89 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $33.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $153.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.0% Regions Covered Global





