Global Digital Lending Platforms Market 2023-2030: BlendLabs, EdgeVerve Systems, FIS, & Wipro Among Key Players in Competitive Landscape

The global digital lending platforms market is projected to reach a value of $11.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.1% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

The global digital lending platforms market is projected to reach a value of $11.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.1% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

The market is driven by several factors, including the rising demand for digital channels, the need for faster loan approvals and disbursements, and increased investments in emerging technologies.

Market Scope:

The report provides an executive-level overview of the digital lending platforms industry worldwide, offering detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2030. It covers the market's addressable service market and identifies key trends that will impact the market's growth over the next 12 to 24 months. The report includes global market forecasts for digital lending platforms, analysis of patents, job activities, and venture funding trends. It also contains details of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) deals in the digital lending space, along with a timeline highlighting milestones in the development of the digital lending platforms market.

Value Chain:

The detailed value chain of the digital lending platforms market consists of three layers:

Borrowers Layer: This layer includes individuals or entities seeking loans through digital lending platforms. Digital Lending Platform Providers Layer: This layer comprises the companies that offer digital lending platforms, facilitating the lending process for borrowers and lenders. Lenders Layer: This layer involves the financial institutions or entities that provide loans to borrowers through digital lending platforms.

Market Segmentation:

The report provides a detailed segmentation of the digital lending platforms market based on type, deployment, and end use:

Type: The market is segmented into software and service categories. Software includes digital lending platform solutions, while services include related consulting, implementation, and support services. Deployment: The deployment segment includes two categories: cloud-based and on-premises solutions. Cloud-based deployment offers flexibility and scalability, while on-premises solutions may be preferred for certain security or compliance requirements. End Use: The end use segment comprises different types of financial institutions and entities that use digital lending platforms. It includes banks, credit unions, peer-to-peer lending platforms, savings and loan associations, and others.

Competitive Landscape

BlendLabs Inc.

EdgeVerve Systems Limited

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS)

Finastra Group Holdings Ltd

LendingTree, LLC

Newgen Software Technologies Limited

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd.

One97 Communications Ltd

Roostify Inc.

Wipro Limited

Source: GlobalData

