IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 32 - 2023

Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
|Market (MIC Code)
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|07/08/2023
|FR0010259150
|40
|115.70
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|07/08/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,560
|115.33
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|08/08/2023
|FR0010259150
|61
|121.00
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|08/08/2023
|FR0010259150
|34
|118.30
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|08/08/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,505
|119.50
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|09/08/2023
|FR0010259150
|47
|120.70
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|09/08/2023
|FR0010259150
|158
|120.85
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|09/08/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,395
|120.75
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|10/08/2023
|FR0010259150
|2
|122.10
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|10/08/2023
|FR0010259150
|62
|121.96
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|10/08/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,536
|121.76
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|11/08/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,600
|121.32
|XPAR
|* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
|TOTAL
|8,000
|119.74
