Smart Infrastructure Market: Emerging Trends and Opportunities in Communications and Transport Sectors

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Infrastructure Market by Products (Intelligent Buildings, Intelligent Transportation System, Smart Grid), Applications (Communications, Transport, Utilities) - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Smart Infrastructure Market is set to experience significant growth, with a noteworthy Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) projected for the upcoming period.

The market's regional revenue generation has been bolstered by economic growth and substantial infrastructure development. A comprehensive analysis of patterns related to domestic production, import and export, and consumption has empowered market participants to capitalize on potential opportunities. Moreover, the report's qualitative and quantitative parameters, along with detailed analysis, have shed light on the driving and restraining factors shaping the market.

The Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation is anticipated to have lasting effects on the Global Smart Infrastructure Market. The ongoing research takes into account changes in consumer behavior, supply chain disruptions, and government interventions brought about by the pandemic.

Additionally, the report addresses the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Furthermore, the report delves into the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and outlines fiscal policies aimed at mitigating its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This in-depth research report categorizes the Global Smart Infrastructure Market to forecast revenues and analyze trends in the following sub-markets:

Intelligent Buildings Intelligent Transportation System Smart Grid Smart Water Network

Among the above, the Intelligent Transportation System segment is projected to witness significant market share during the forecast period.

The applications in focus include:

Communications Transport Utilities

Geographically, the market is studied across the regions of Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. Europe, Middle East & Africa is foreseen to witness a substantial market share during the forecast period, followed by the Americas.

The report provides valuable insights on the following key aspects:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the market offered by key players. Market Development: In-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and penetration analysis across mature segments. Market Diversification: Detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments. Market Trends: A comprehensive understanding of the cumulative impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players. Product Development & Innovation: Intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments.

The report addresses crucial questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Smart Infrastructure Market? What are the inhibiting factors and the impact of COVID-19 shaping the market during the forecast period? Which products/segments/applications/areas are ripe for investment over the forecast period? What is the competitive strategic window for seizing opportunities in the market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks influencing the Global Smart Infrastructure Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the market? Which modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Smart Infrastructure Market?

Market Dynamics:

The report explores the market's dynamic landscape, presenting the following key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges:

Drivers:

Rising demand for public safety and an increase in urban population Growing government initiatives for the development of smart infrastructure Increasing need for energy-efficient and sustainable buildings globally

Restraints:

Dearth of expertise and technology alignment

Opportunities:

Emerging advancements in smart cities worldwide Increasing strategic alliances and investments

Challenges:

Rising privacy and security concerns

Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

Aclara Technologies LLC

Arteche Group

CNIguard Ltd.

Eaton Corporation PLC

General Electric Company

Itron, Inc.

LineVision, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

QinetiQ Group PLC

Schneider Electric SE

Sentient Energy, Inc.

Siemens AG

Tantalus Systems Corp.

TE Connectivity

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hnyua

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.