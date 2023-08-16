New York, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Nuclear Reactor Decommissioning Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06485131/?utm_source=GNW





Aging Infrastructure Spurs Decommissioning Demand



The global nuclear energy landscape is marked by a significant number of aging reactors that have reached or are nearing the end of their operational lifespans. As these reactors become technologically obsolete and economically unsustainable to operate, the need for decommissioning arises. Governments and regulatory bodies are increasingly focusing on the safe and efficient retirement of these reactors, driving the growth of the nuclear reactor decommissioning market.





Regulatory Compliance Necessitates Expert Decommissioning



Stringent regulatory requirements imposed by national and international nuclear safety organizations compel operators to meticulously plan and execute the decommissioning process. Compliance with these regulations ensures the protection of human health, the environment, and the preservation of nuclear non-proliferation objectives. Meeting these standards demands specialized expertise and advanced technologies, fostering the demand for comprehensive decommissioning services.





Segments Covered in the Report





Market Segment by Reactor Size



• Large Reactors



• Small Modular Reactors





Market Segment by Type



• Immediate Dismantling



• Safe Enclosure



• Entombment





Market Segment by Funding Type



• Self-Funded



• Government-Funded



• External Financing



• Other Funding Type





Market Segment by Reactor Type



• Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR)



• Boiling Water Reactor (BWR)



• Gas-Cooled Reactor (GCR)



• Fast Neutron Reactor (FNR)



• Other Reactor Type





Market Segment by Phase



• Pre-Decommissioning



• Decontamination and Dismantling (DandD)



• Defueling and Storage



• Waste Management



• Site Restoration



• Other Phases





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• Russia



• United Kingdom



• France



• Ukraine



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• Taiwan



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Argentina



• Rest of Latin America





Middle East and Africa



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of Middle East and Africa





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Nuclear Reactor Decommissioning Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• AECOM



• Ansaldo Nucleare



• Bechtel Corporation



• Enercon Services, Inc.



• EnergySolutions



• Fluor Corporation



• Holtec International



• Jacobs Solutions Inc.



• Magnox Ltd



• NUKEM Technologies GmbH



• Nuvia Group



• Orano SA



• Studsvik



• Toshiba Corporation



• Westinghouse Electric Company LLC





Overall world revenue for Nuclear Reactor Decommissioning Market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$78.8 billion in 2023, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2033. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.





