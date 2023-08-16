Technological Advancements and Government Initiatives Drive IoT Medical Devices Market Growth

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global IoT Medical Devices Market by Product, Type, Connectivity Technology, End-User - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global IoT Medical Devices Market is on track to experience significant growth, with a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.57% projected for the upcoming period. The market's growth is bolstered by economic development and substantial infrastructure improvements on a regional scale.

In-depth analysis of patterns related to domestic production, import and export, and consumption has empowered market participants to capitalize on potential opportunities. Moreover, the report's qualitative and quantitative parameters, including detailed analysis, have shed light on the driving and restraining factors influencing the market.

The Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation is expected to have enduring effects on the Global IoT Medical Devices Market. The ongoing research takes into account the changes in consumer behavior, supply chain disruptions, and government interventions that have been brought about by the pandemic.

Additionally, the report delves into the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, which may have implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Furthermore, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and outlines fiscal policies aimed at measuring and mitigating its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This comprehensive research report categorizes the Global IoT Medical Devices Market to forecast revenues and analyze trends in the following sub-markets:

Product: The market is studied across Anesthesia Machines, Fetal Monitoring Devices, Hearing Devices, Imaging Systems, Implantable Cardiac Devices, Infusion Pump, Neurological Devices, Patient Monitors, Respiratory Devices, Ventilators, and Vital Signs Monitoring Devices. Notably, the Imaging Systems segment is projected to witness significant market share during the forecast period. Type: The market is studied across Implantable Medical Devices, Stationary Medical Devices, and Wearable Medical Devices. The Wearable Medical Devices segment is expected to capture a substantial market share during the forecast period. Connectivity Technology: The market is studied across Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Zigbee. The Zigbee segment is projected to witness significant market share during the forecast period. End-User: The market is studied across Assisted Living Facilities, Home Care Settings, Hospitals & Clinics, Long-Term Care Centers, and Nursing Homes. Notably, the Hospitals & Clinics segment is projected to witness significant market share during the forecast period. Region: The market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. Remarkably, Europe, Middle East & Africa is projected to witness significant market share during the forecast period.

The report provides valuable insights on the following aspects:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players.

Market Development: In-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyses of penetration across mature segments of the markets.

Market Diversification: Detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments.

Market Trends: A comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation.

Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: An exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent landscapes, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: Intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments.

The report addresses critical questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global IoT Medical Devices Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and the impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global IoT Medical Devices Market during the forecast period?

Which products/segments/applications/areas are worth investing in over the forecast period in the Global IoT Medical Devices Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global IoT Medical Devices Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global IoT Medical Devices Market?

What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global IoT Medical Devices Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global IoT Medical Devices Market?

Market Dynamics:

The market dynamics section of the report highlights the key factors driving and restraining the growth of the Global IoT Medical Devices Market. These factors include:

Drivers: Rising high-speed networking technologies and increasing penetration of mobile platforms in healthcare, increasing demand for emergency information systems and telehealth systems, and surging government initiatives for promoting digital health.

Restraints: Insufficient IoT technology skills among healthcare professionals.

Opportunities: Emergence of technological advancements coupled with new product launches, and increased dependency on self-operated eHealth platforms.

Challenges: Concerns regarding data security issues and interoperability.

With the Global IoT Medical Devices Market poised for substantial growth, businesses and investors have a unique opportunity to explore and capitalize on this thriving market.

Companies Mentioned

AMD Global Telemedicine

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

GE Healthcare

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Masimo Corporation

Medtronic PLC

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Nonin Medical, Inc.

Omron Corporation

ResMed Corp.

Siemens Healthineers International AG

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

