Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) Market Report 2023-2033

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market is being Transformed by Increasing Demand for Generics



Generics play a vital role in improving healthcare access, particularly in developing countries where brand-name drugs can be costly. Many governments actively promote the use of generic drugs to reduce healthcare expenditures and enhance access to medications for their citizens. The aging global population increases the demand for medications for chronic conditions, with generic drugs often being prescribed for such cases. Growing middle-class populations in emerging economies drive increased healthcare expenditures, resulting in a higher demand for affordable medications. Governments and regulatory bodies have actively encouraged the use of generics and facilitated easier approval processes, further stimulating demand.





High Manufacturing Cost will Limit the Growth Potential



The high manufacturing cost associated with active pharmaceutical ingredients may hamper API market growth. The raw materials used are API-specific, so the quality of the raw material components used in the API development process is critical. Designing a new chemistry for each API project is tedious and complicated. Furthermore, the drug substance manufacturing process is a complex mechanism involving a wide range of chemical and biological processes. The API manufacturers often employ set regulations to determine the size and strength of an API in a certain medication. These factors drive the cost of API manufacturing processes and may hinder API market growth for the foreseeable future.





Segments Covered in the Report





Therapeutic Application



• Oncology



• Anti-diabetics



• Pulmonology



• Immuno-suppressants



• Neurology



• Cardiology



• Ophthalmology



• Orthopedic



• Others





Synthesis Type



• Synthetic



• Biotech





Manufacturer



• Merchant API



• Captive API





Drug Type



• Branded



• Generic





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• UK



• France



• Spain



• Italy



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





MEA



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of MEA





Leading companies profiled in the report



• Aarti Drugs Ltd.



• Aurobindo Pharma



• Biocon



• Cipla Inc.



• Divi’s Laboratories Limited



• Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.



• EUROAPI



• HIKAL Ltd.



• Merck and Co., Inc.



• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.





