Video Laryngoscope Market Size & Share to Surpass $1629 Million by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Vantage Market Research, the Global Video Laryngoscope Market is estimated to be valued at USD 1629 Million by 2030 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 18.9% from 2023 to 2030. The global Video Laryngoscope market grew to USD 484.9 Million in 2022.



As per Vantage Market Research, the Global Video Laryngoscope Market is anticipated to grow at a steady rate over the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of airway management issues, growing geriatric population, demand for minimally invasive procedures, rising number of surgical procedures, and increasing healthcare expenditure.

A Video Laryngoscope is a medical device to visualize the vocal cords during intubation. It consists of a thin, flexible tube with a camera and light source at the end, which allows for a clear and magnified view of the airway. One of the main factors driving the growth of the global Video Laryngoscope market is the increasing number of surgeries and procedures requiring intubation. With the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the demand for surgeries, particularly in cardiology and oncology, is growing. This is expected to increase the adoption of Video Laryngoscopes as they offer improved visualization and reduce complications during intubation procedures.

Key Highlights

Based on Product, the high demand for the Rigid Video Laryngoscopes segment will upsurge the Video Laryngoscope Market from 2023 to 2030.

By Usage Type, the Reusable Video Laryngoscopes segment dominated the largest market share globally from 2023 to 2030.

By Channel Type, the Non-Channeled Video Laryngoscope segment holds the largest share globally from 2023 to 2030.

By Device Type, the Cart-Based Video Laryngoscope segment dominated the largest market share globally from 2023 to 2030.

Based on End-Use, the In-Hospital segment holds the largest share globally from 2023 to 2030.

In 2022, North America dominated the market with a maximum revenue share of 39.5%.

The Asia Pacific region will rise at a high CAGR from 2023-2030.



The key advantage of Video Laryngoscopes is the ability to provide a clear view of the larynx and vocal cords during intubation procedures. This minimizes the risk of complications and improves patient outcomes. As a result, the demand for Video Laryngoscopes is growing among anesthesiologists and other healthcare professionals.

Top Companies in The Global Video Laryngoscope Market

Medtronic PLC (Ireland)

Karl Storz SE & Co. KG (Germany)

Nihon Kohden Corp. (Japan)

Ambu A/S (Denmark)

Teleflex Inc. (U.S.)

Verathon Inc. (U.S.)

Olympus Corp. (Japan)

Pentax Medical (Japan)

Clarus Medical LLC (U.S.)

Vivid Medical Inc. (U.S.)

Timesco Healthcare Ltd. (UK)

IntuBrite Inc. (U.S.)

Dilon Technologies Inc. (U.S.)



Factors affecting the growth of the Video Laryngoscope Industry

There are several factors that can affect the growth of the Video Laryngoscope industry. Some of these factors include:

Increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures: Video Laryngoscopes enable healthcare professionals to perform intubation with minimal invasion of the patient's airway, reducing the risk of complications and improving patient comfort. The growing preference for minimally invasive procedures fuels the demand for Video Laryngoscopes.

Growing demand for emergency medical services: Video Laryngoscopes are extensively used in emergency medical services (EMS) to assist in difficult airway management. The growing demand for EMS, coupled with the need for efficient intubation devices in critical situations, is driving the growth of the Video Laryngoscope industry.

Government initiatives and reimbursement policies: Governments and healthcare organizations are implementing initiatives to improve airway management and patient safety. Additionally, favorable reimbursement policies for Video Laryngoscopes further boost their adoption in healthcare facilities.

Technological advancements: Advances in Video Laryngoscope technology, such as the integration of high-definition imaging, 3D visualization, and wireless connectivity, are enhancing the performance and functionality of these devices. These technological improvements are driving the adoption of Video Laryngoscopes in clinical and emergency settings.

Top Trends in Global Video Laryngoscope Market

The increased adoption of portable Video Laryngoscopes is one of the major trends in the market. Portable Video Laryngoscopes are gaining popularity due to their ease of use and convenience. This has increased adoption in emergency and critical care settings, where quick and accurate intubation is essential. Moreover, rapid technological advances have led to the development of advanced Video Laryngoscopes with high-definition cameras, wireless connectivity, and intuitive interfaces. These devices are designed to improve patient outcomes and enhance the overall clinical experience for healthcare providers, which is another trend in the Video Laryngoscope industry.

Recent Development of the Global Video Laryngoscope Market

In January 2023, at Arab Health 2023, Timesco will introduce an innovative Video Laryngoscope that improves intubation performance. The company will demonstrate how their brand-new Optima View® laryngoscope system may increase tracheal intubation success rates, reduce problems, and improve visibility in prehospital cases.

In July 2020, the NK AWS-S200 Video Laryngoscope has been made official by Nihon Kohden as a part of its critical care product line. The NK AWS-S200 may reduce aerosolized particle exposure, which can help protect medical professionals when intubating patients with COVID-19 or other respiratory conditions.

Market Drivers

The rising incidence of respiratory disorders such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, and pneumonia is driving the demand for Video Laryngoscopes. These devices help better visualize the airway during intubation, making the procedure safer and reducing the risk of complications. The increasing geriatric population is susceptible to respiratory diseases, which has led to a higher demand for Video Laryngoscopes. Elderly patients often have difficult airways, and Video Laryngoscopes provide a clear view of the airway, facilitating successful intubation. Moreover, developing advanced Video Laryngoscopes with features such as high-definition imaging, real-time video streaming, and wireless connectivity has improved the accuracy and efficiency of intubation procedures. This has led to increased adoption of Video Laryngoscopes by healthcare providers.

Market Restraints

Video Laryngoscopes are expensive compared to traditional laryngoscopes, which can limit their adoption, especially in resource-constrained healthcare settings. The high cost of these devices can act as a barrier to market growth. Also, the successful use of Video Laryngoscopes requires skilled healthcare professionals trained in their operation. However, there is a need for more trained personnel, especially in developing countries. This can hinder the widespread adoption of Video Laryngoscopes.

Market Opportunities

The increasing healthcare expenditure and improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets present significant opportunities for the growth of the Video Laryngoscope market. These countries offer a large patient pool and a growing demand for advanced medical devices. Continued advancements in Video Laryngoscope technology, such as the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual reality (VR) capabilities, can further enhance the capabilities and efficiency of these devices. This opens up opportunities for innovation and market expansion. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of telemedicine and remote healthcare services. Video Laryngoscopes can be integrated into telemedicine platforms, allowing healthcare providers to perform intubation procedures remotely. This offers convenience, especially in remote or under-served areas, and can propel the demand for Video Laryngoscopes.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 147 Pages and in-depth TOC on Video Laryngoscope Market Forecast Report (2023-2030).

Report Segmentation of the Global Video Laryngoscope Market

Product Analysis

The Rigid Video Laryngoscopes category controls most of the Video Laryngoscope market's revenue. These laryngoscopes are ideal for patients with limited neck mobility or difficult intubating. The growth is attributed to the growing prevalence of airway management and the increasing demand for advanced healthcare settings. Moreover, rigid Video Laryngoscopes offer several advantages over traditional laryngoscopes, such as improved visualization, reduced chance of pharyngeal trauma, and better success rates in difficult airways.

Usage Type Analysis

The Reusable Video Laryngoscopes segment dominated the largest market share and will dominate in the forecast period. These laryngoscopes are designed to be durable and can be sterilized for reuse, making them cost-effective and environmentally friendly. They are widely used in hospitals and clinics for procedures such as intubation. The rise in the prevalence of respiratory disorders and the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures are expected to drive the growth of this segment.

Channel Type Analysis

The Non-Channeled Video Laryngoscopes category has most of the market's revenue. Non-channeled Video Laryngoscopes are a type of Video Laryngoscope that does not have a dedicated channel for the endotracheal tube. This device allows for a wider field of view and can be useful in patients with difficult airways. Factors driving the demand for non-channeled Video Laryngoscopes include the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, the growing adoption of Video Laryngoscope technology in emergency medical services, and the rising need for improved intubation devices in surgical procedures.

Device Type Analysis

The Cart-based Video Laryngoscopes segment in the global Video Laryngoscope market is growing due to its features, such as a larger monitor, better image quality, and greater flexibility in terms of adjustment and positioning of the device. These devices are used in various clinical settings, such as operating rooms, emergency departments, and intensive care units.

End-use Analysis

The In-hospital category accounts for a significant share of the global Video Laryngoscope market, attributed to the rising incidence of respiratory disorders and advancements in healthcare infrastructure. In addition, the availability of trained professionals and widespread accessibility to hospital facilities further drives the growth of this market segment. Growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries and the need for rapid and accurate diagnosis of respiratory conditions are expected to fuel the development of this segment in the coming years.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Rigid Video Laryngoscope

Flexible Video Laryngoscope

By Usage Type

Reusable Video Laryngoscope

Disposable Video Laryngoscope

By Channel Type

Non-Channeled Video Laryngoscope

Channeled Video Laryngoscope

By Device Type

Cart-based Video Laryngoscope

Handheld Video Laryngoscope

By End-use

In-hospital

Pre-hospital

ENT Clinic

Training Center

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 484.9 Million Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 1629 Million CAGR 18.9% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players Medtronic PLC, Karl Storz SE & Co. KG, Nihon Kohden Corp., Ambu A/S, Teleflex Inc., Verathon Inc., Olympus Corp., Pentax Medical, Clarus Medical LLC, Vivid Medical Inc., Timesco Healthcare Ltd., IntuBrite Inc., Dilon Technologies Inc. Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/video-laryngoscope-market-2233/customization-request



Regional Analysis

North America is leading the global market for Video Laryngoscope, with a market share of 39.50% in 2022 due to the increase in demand for advanced airway management devices that aid in diagnosing and treating upper respiratory tract disorders. Additionally, the increasing aging population, growing prevalence of respiratory diseases, and high adoption of advanced medical technology are projected to propel the market growth in the region further. In recent years, there has been a significant increase in the use of Video Laryngoscopes in North America, particularly in hospital settings and emergency departments. The market is characterized by the presence of several key players, including medical device companies and manufacturers. These companies constantly strive to develop innovative and technologically advanced Video Laryngoscopes to meet the evolving needs of healthcare professionals.

The Asia Pacific market is the most lucrative market due to the increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma. These conditions often require a Video Laryngoscope for proper intubation and airway management. Furthermore, the rising geriatric population in the region is also contributing to the growth of the market. Elderly individuals are more susceptible to respiratory diseases and often require medical interventions that involve a Video Laryngoscope. In addition, the increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures in the region is boosting the demand for Video Laryngoscopes. These devices provide better visualization of the larynx, making it easier for healthcare professionals to perform procedures with minimal incisions and trauma to the patient.

Blog: