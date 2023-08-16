New York, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Steel Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06485128/?utm_source=GNW





The Steel Market Report 2023-2033: This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.





Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development Is Driving the Market



Economic growth is a primary driver of the global steel market. As economies expand, governments and private sectors invest in infrastructure projects like roads, bridges, railways, and buildings. These projects require large quantities of steel, making it an essential material in construction. Additionally, steel is crucial in the development of industries and manufacturing, which further fuels economic growth. The steady demand for steel in infrastructure projects creates stability and growth opportunities for the steel industry, contributing significantly to the overall economic development of a country or region.





Technological Cooperation and Research



Collaborations between steel companies and research institutions drive innovation in steel production and application. Research and development efforts focus on enhancing steel’s properties, reducing environmental impacts, and developing novel applications, which keep the steel industry at the forefront of technology and competitiveness.





What Questions Should You Ask before Buying a Market Research Report?



• How is the steel market evolving?



• What is driving and restraining the steel market?



• How will each steel submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2033?



• How will the market shares for each steel submarket develop from 2023 to 2033?



• What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2023 to 2033?



• Will leading steel markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?



• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2033 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2033?



• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?



• What are the steel projects for these leading companies?



• How will the industry evolve during the period between 2023 and 2033? What are the implications of steel projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?



• Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the steel market?



• Where is the steel market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?



• What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?



• What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?





You need to discover how this will impact the steel market today, and over the next 10 years:



• Our 352-page report provides 121 tables and 176 charts/graphs exclusively to you.



• The report highlights key lucrative areas in the industry so you can target them – NOW.



• It contains in-depth analysis of global, regional and national sales and growth.



• It highlights for you the key successful trends, changes and revenue projections made by your competitors.





This report tells you TODAY how the steel market will develop in the next 10 years, and in line with the variations in COVID-19 economic recession and bounce. This market is more critical now than at any point over the last 10 years.





Forecasts to 2033 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects



• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2033, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.



• You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.



• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising steel prices and recent developments.





This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect the industry and your company. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, “V”, “L”, “W” and “U” are discussed in this report.





Segments Covered in the Report





Market Segment by Production Technology



• Basic Oxygen Furnace



• Electric Arc Furnace



• Open Hearth





Market Segment by Product



• Steel Sheets



• Steel Beams



• Steel Bars



• Other Product





Market Segment by Application



• Building and Infrastructure



• Mechanical and Electrical Equipment



• Automotive



• Metal and Domestic Products



• Other Applications





Market Segment by Type



• Carbon Steel



• Stainless Steel



• Alloy Steel



• Aluminium Steel



• Cobalt Steel



• Other Steel Type





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• Russia



• Ukraine



• France



• Italy



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





Middle East and Africa



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of Middle East and Africa





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Steel Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Anshan Iron and Steel Group Corporation



• ArcelorMittal S.A.



• China Baowu Steel Group



• Delong Steel Group



• Hesteel Group Company Limited



• Hyundai Steel Co., Ltd.



• JFE Steel Corporation



• Jiangsu Shagang Group Company Limited



• Jiangxi Fangda Iron and Steel Group Co Ltd



• Jianlong Group



• Liuzhou Iron and Steel Co., Ltd



• Nucor Corporation



• POSCO



• Shandong Iron and Steel Co., Ltd.



• Tata Steel Limited





Overall world revenue for Steel Market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$1,656.4 billion in 2023, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2033. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.





How will the Steel Market, 2023 to 2033 report help you?



In summary, our 350+ page report provides you with the following knowledge:





• Revenue forecasts to 2033 for Steel Market, 2023 to 2033 Market, with forecasts for production technology, product, application, and type, each forecast at a global and regional level – discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.





• Revenue forecasts to 2033 for four regional and 20 key national markets – See forecasts for the Steel Market, 2023 to 2033 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Brazil, Germany, France, Ukraine, Italy, China, India, Japan, Russia, and Australia among other prominent economies.





• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market – including company profiles for 20 of the major companies involved in the Steel Market, 2023 to 2033.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06485128/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________