RTD Protein Beverages Market to Surpass 1076.94 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Growing Emphasis on Maintaining a Healthy Lifestyle

Westford, USA, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, sportsmen and athletes often rely on carbonated drinks or protein beverages to enhance their overall performance, fitness, and muscle building in the RTD protein beverages market . These beverages offer a convenient and effective way to supplement their nutritional needs, particularly regarding protein intake. Protein drinks are known for their ability to support muscle recovery and growth, aid in weight management, and provide essential nutrients for athletes' overall well-being.

Browse in-depth TOC on the "RTD Protein Beverages Market"

Pages - 165

Tables - 64

Figures –74

RTD (Ready-to-Drink) beverages provide a convenient and unique approach to maintaining fitness and a healthy lifestyle. Protein drinks are products formulated with a blend of high-quality protein ingredients among the various RTD options in the RTD protein beverages market.

Prominent Players in RTD Protein Beverages Market

PepsiCo, Inc.

Coca-Cola Co.

Glanbia plc

Nestle S.A.

Abbott Laboratories

Danone S.A.

MusclePharm Corporation

CytoSport, Inc.

Kellogg Company

Premier Nutrition Corporation

General Nutrition Centers, Inc.

Monster Beverage Corporation

Hormel Foods Corporation

The Hershey Company

Vital Proteins LLC

The Nature's Bounty Co.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Quest Nutrition LLC

Muscle Milk

Online Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to the Growing Preference among Consumers

Online segment of the RTD protein beverages market is poised for rapid growth in the coming years. This growth can be attributed to increasing modernization and consumers' growing preference to purchase daily food and drink items from online businesses. In addition, the convenience and ease of online shopping, coupled with the household delivery method, have been key factors driving the expansion of the online sector.

The markets in North America have emerged as the leading RTD protein beverages market, holding the largest share globally. This can be attributed to several factors, including significant industry leaders and a well-established network of convenient distribution channels. The region boasts a robust market landscape, with many manufacturers catering to the increasing demand for RTD protein beverages.

Ready-to-Drink Protein Drinks Segment is expected to grow the Market Due to Growing Number of Vegans

Ready-to-drink protein drinks segment has historically been dominated by animal-based sources, followed by plant sources. However, in line with the growing number of vegans and the increasing popularity of plant-based diets in advanced countries, there is a rising demand for plant-source ready-to-drink protein beverages. Consumers are actively seeking out plant-based protein supplements as part of their shift towards plant-based nutrition, driving the growth of the RTD protein beverages market.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific are anticipated to experience the fastest growth in the RTD protein beverages market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to several factors, including favorable demographic characteristics and a rising population of middle and upper-income groups in the region.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the RTD protein beverages market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in RTD Protein Beverages Market

QNT SA and Qimia Makmal Arad Company recently announced a partnership that would enhance the distribution of QNT's functional foods, supplements, and sports nutrition products in Iran. As an authorized distributor, Qimia would play a key role in expanding QNT's market presence in the country, catering to the growing demand for high-quality and effective sports nutrition products.

Recently, Optimum Nutrition introduced a new Ready-to-Drink (RTD) protein supplement in the United Kingdom. This new offering added to the company's existing portfolio, which included the popular Gold Standard RTD Protein.

