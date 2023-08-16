Unprecedented Opportunities in the Global Supply Chain Solutions Market - Forecast 2030

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market by Solutions, Distribution - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market size was estimated at USD 20.89 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.34% to reach USD 49.36 billion by 2030.

The report highlights the significant long-term effects of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation on the Global Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market. Through meticulous research, the report analyzes changes in consumer behavior, supply chain disruptions, and government interventions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moreover, the report examines the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe resulting from the Russia-Ukraine Conflict. It assesses potential implications on demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the impact of High Inflation on the global economy is addressed, including fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

The research report categorizes the Global Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market to forecast revenues and analyze trends in the following sub-markets:

Solutions: Manufacturing Execution System, Sourcing & Procurement, Supply Chain Planning, Transportation Management Systems, and Warehouse Management Systems. The Transportation Management Systems segment is projected to witness significant market share during the forecast period. Distribution: Commercial and Third Party Logistics. The Third Party Logistics segment is projected to witness significant market share during the forecast period. Region: Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas, which commanded the largest market share of 38.75% in 2022, is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players. Market Development: In-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analysis of penetration across mature segments of the markets. Market Diversification: Detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments. Market Trends: Comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players. Product Development & Innovation: Intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Growing demand for industrial automation and growth in e-commerce

Advanced supply chain solutions in effectively dealing with risks associated with supply chains, such as asset tracking, dynamic inventories, and supply against demand forecast

Higher reliability of operation and improved profitability

Smart shelf labeling and shelf charging tags

Restraints:

Limited skilled professionals

Opportunities:

Rise in the demand for sourcing and procurement services for supply chain management

Incorporation with AI, IoT, advanced analytics, and blockchain

Growing innovation on Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and immersive technologies such as AR and VR

Challenges:

Critical security issues due to network communication

Managing the huge amount of data to provide unprecedented visibility

