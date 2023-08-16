New York, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06485127/?utm_source=GNW





The Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Report 2023-2033:





Rising Electric Vehicle Adoption Is Driving the Market Growth



The increasing popularity of electric vehicles is a primary driver for the growth of electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Governments, businesses, and individuals worldwide are recognizing the importance of transitioning to sustainable transportation options to combat climate change and reduce dependence on fossil fuels. As more consumers embrace electric cars, the demand for reliable and easily accessible charging stations surges. To meet this demand, governments and private entities are investing in the expansion of charging networks to facilitate the widespread adoption of electric vehicles.





High Initial Infrastructure Costs



One of the significant challenges in the EV Charging Infrastructure market is the high initial costs associated with installing charging stations and building the necessary infrastructure. The costs include equipment procurement, installation, electrical upgrades, and grid connection. These expenses can be a barrier, particularly for small businesses and organizations looking to invest in charging infrastructure. However, as the market continues to grow and scale, economies of scale and advancements in technology are expected to help reduce these costs over time. Additionally, collaborations and partnerships between public and private entities can help share the financial burden and accelerate the deployment of charging infrastructure.





Segments Covered in the Report





Market Segment by Service



• EV Charging Service



• Battery Swapping Service





Market Segment by Level of Charging



• Level 1



• Level 2



• Level 3





Market Segment by Application



• Private



• Semi-Public



• Public



• Commercial





Market Segment by Charging Type



• Slow DC (<49 kW)



• Fast DC (50-149 kW)



• Level 1 Ultra-Fast DC (150-349 KW)



• Level 2 Ultra-Fast DC (>349 kW)



• Other Charging Type





Market Segment by Infrastructure Type



• Normal Charging



• Type 2



• CCS



• CHAdeMO



• Tesla SC



• GB/T Fast





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• Norway



• United Kingdom



• France



• Netherlands



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





Middle East and Africa



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of Middle East and Africa





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies profiled in the report



• ABB Ltd.



• AeroVironment, Inc.



• Chargemaster Limited



• ChargePoint, Inc.



• ClipperCreek



• Delta Electronics



• Eaton Corporation plc



• General Electric Company (GE)



• Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc.



• Schneider Electric SE



• SemaConnect



• Siemens AG



• Tesla, Inc.



• Webasto SE





