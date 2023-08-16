Cloud Deployment Dominates Global Warehouse Execution System Market with Strong Growth Prospects

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Warehouse Execution System Market by Component (Service, Software), End-User (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Food & Beverages), Deployment - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Warehouse Execution System Market, estimated at USD 1.40 billion in 2022, is expected to witness robust growth, reaching USD 4.40 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 15.33% during the forecast period.

The market dynamics are shaped by various factors, including the cumulative impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation, which are anticipated to have significant long-term effects on the industry.

Amid the challenges posed by the pandemic, the ongoing research considers the evolving consumer behavior, supply chain disruptions, and government interventions, offering valuable insights into the market's trajectory.

Moreover, the report takes into account the prevailing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe, triggered by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and its potential implications on demand-supply balances, pricing variants, and import/export and trading scenarios. Additionally, the study delves into the ramifications of High Inflation on the global economy and explores fiscal policies aimed at mitigating its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

The Global Warehouse Execution System Market is segmented based on various parameters to analyze trends and forecast revenues in each sub-market:

Component: The market is studied across Service and Software. Software emerges as the frontrunner with a projected significant market share during the forecast period. Within Services, Consulting, Installation & Integration, and Training, Support & Maintenance hold key positions. End-User: The market is categorized into Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, and Third-Party Logistics. Consumer Electronics is poised to witness substantial market share during the forecast period, reflecting the industry's importance in driving growth. Deployment: Cloud and On-Premises are the two segments studied, with Cloud expected to dominate the market share during the forecast period. Region: The Global Warehouse Execution System Market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas commanded the largest market share of 38.75% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region comprises key countries such as Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and the United States, with individual analysis conducted on states like California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific region covers Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. Meanwhile, Europe, Middle East & Africa encompasses Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers: The market growth is driven by escalating growth in the e-commerce industry, rising investments in the warehouse execution system, and the surging need to enhance the efficiency of warehouses and distribution centers. Restraints: Stringent government regulations pose challenges for the market's expansion. Opportunities: The increasing adoption of advanced software solutions in warehouses and the integration of cloud-based technologies present promising opportunities for industry players. Challenges: Inaccurate inventory and the existence of redundancy activities remain significant challenges in the market.

Companies Mentioned

Bastian Solutions, LLC

Dematic Holding S.a r.l.

Fortna Inc.

HighJump Software Inc. by Korber AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Invata Intralogistics

Inyxa

Manhattan Associates, Inc.

Matthews International Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Numina Group, Incorporated

Softeon

Swisslog Holding AG

Vargo

Westfalia Technologies, Inc.

