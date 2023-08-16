Dental Market Size to Surpass USD 65.23 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.9%

Pune, India, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, the global Dental Market size was valued at USD 36.08 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 38.21 billion in 2023 to USD 65.23 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. The surge is driven by an array of benefits associated with endodontic and periodontics services. The procedures are cost-effective and virtually pain-free.

Fortune Business Insights™ cites this information in its research report, titled “Dental Market, 2023-2030”.





Key Industry Development:

December 2021 – 3Shape A/S entered a partnership with Dentsply Sirona for connecting users to the Dentsply Sirona Connect Case Center. The deal was further aimed at receiving intraoral scans from their Omnicam and Primescan intraoral scanners.

Key Takeaways

The increasing prevalence of dental diseases is the major driver of the market growth.

The rising demand for aesthetic dental procedures is also expected to boost market growth.

The technological advancements in dentistry, such as the development of new dental implants and the use of 3D printing, are expected to create new opportunities for market growth.

The high cost of dental care is a major challenge for market growth.





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the Global Dental Market are 3M (U.S.) Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Henry Schein, Inc. (U.S.), Angelalign Technology Inc. (China), Shofu Inc. (Japan), Dentsply Sirona (U.S.), Align Technology, Inc. (U.S.), ZImvie (Zimmer Biomet) (U.S.), Coltene (Switzerland), A.B. Dental (Israel), BIOLASE, Inc. (U.S.), 3Shape A/S (Denmark), Envista Holdings Corporation (U.S.), VATECH (South Korea),”





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 7.9% 2030 Value Projection USD 65.23 billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2023 USD 38.21 billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 195 Segments Covered By Type, End User & Region









Drivers and Restraints:

Industry Value to Rise Due to Soaring Advancements in Products

Leading industry participants are focused on the adoption of a series of technological advancements such as machine learning and artificial intelligence for enhancing the quality of their products. These steps are expected to propel dental market growth over the forecast period.

However, the market expansion could be affected by the limited reimbursement and the high cost of treatment of the product.





Market Segments:

By Type

Dental Consumables

Dental Equipment

By End-user

Solo Practices

DSO/ Group Practices

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





Dental Consumables Segment to Depict Substantial Growth Owing to Rising Adoption of Clear Aligners

By type, the market is segmented into equipment and consumables. Of these, the dental consumables segment held the largest share in 2022 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The growth is due to the surging demand for invisible orthodontics and the prevalence of malocclusion in the region.

Solo Practices Segment to Gain Prominence Driven by Increasing Adoption by Dentists

Based on end-user, the market is trifurcated into DSO/group practices, solo practices, and others. The solo practices segment dominated the market in 2022 and is anticipated to depict appreciable growth over the study period. The rise is propelled by an increase in the number of dentists adopting solo practices.

By geography, the market is fragmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.





Report Coverage:

The report gives coverage of the vital trends boosting the global business scenario throughout the forecast period. It further offers an analysis of the significant factors impelling industry expansion over the forthcoming years. Additional aspects driving industry growth comprise an increase in the adoption of merger agreements, acquisitions, and other initiatives by leading industry participants.

Regional Insights:

North America to Emerge as Leading Region Driven by Growing Adoption of Advanced Products

The North America dental market share is anticipated to dominate the market over the study period. This is on account of the extensive adoption of advanced products and an upsurge in the launch of new solutions.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at the fastest CAGR over the estimated period. The escalation is due to the growing implant adoption and soaring public awareness associated with oral health.

The Europe market is expected to grow at a notable CAGR throughout the projected period. The surge is propelled by an increase in the number of teenagers and adults and the extensive occurrence of malocclusion in the region.





Competitive Landscape:

Key Companies Ink Partnership Deals to Strengthen Industry Foothold

Leading market players are focused on the adoption of an array of initiatives for the consolidation of their industry positions. These include acquisitions, merger agreements, and the formation of alliances. Additional steps comprise an escalation in research activities and the rollout of new products.





FAQs

How big is the Dental Market?

The Dental Market size was USD 38.21 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 65.23 billion by 2030.

How fast is the Dental Market growing?

The Dental Market will exhibit a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2023-2030.





