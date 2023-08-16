Rising Incidence of Dental Diseases Drives Global Dental Polishing Market Growth

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dental Polishing Market by Product (Air-Powder Polishing, Bristle Brush, Dental Tape), Application (Dental Clinics & Laboratories, Hospitals) - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the market size was estimated at USD 2.28 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.39% to reach USD 3.48 billion by 2030.

The Global Dental Polishing Market has shown resilience despite the challenging economic conditions caused by the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation. The ongoing research has considered factors such as changes in consumer behavior, supply chain disruptions, and government interventions caused by the pandemic. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe due to the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for the dental polishing market.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

The report categorizes the Global Dental Polishing Market into various sub-markets to forecast revenues and analyze trends in each segment:

Product Segment: The market is studied across Air-Powder Polishing, Bristle Brush, Dental Tape, Prophy Angle, Prophylactic Paste, and Rubber Cup. Prophylactic Paste is projected to witness significant market share during the forecast period. Application Segment: The market is studied across Dental Clinics & Laboratories and Hospitals. Dental Clinics & Laboratories are expected to witness significant market share during the forecast period. Regional Analysis: The market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas commanded the largest market share of 38.74% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Insights and Market Analysis:

The report provides valuable insights on various aspects of the Global Dental Polishing Market, including:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the market offered by key players.

Market Development: In-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and penetration analysis across mature market segments.

Market Diversification: Detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments.

Market Trends: Comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation on the market.

Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: Intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments.

Key Questions Answered:

The report addresses several important questions related to the Global Dental Polishing Market:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Dental Polishing Market?

How are inhibiting factors and the impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Dental Polishing Market during the forecast period?

Which products/segments/applications/areas present investment opportunities in the Global Dental Polishing Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Dental Polishing Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Dental Polishing Market?

What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Dental Polishing Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Dental Polishing Market?

Market Dynamics:

The report provides insights into the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the Global Dental Polishing Market:

Drivers: Rising incidence of dental diseases, increased customer awareness through social media platforms and media coverage, and easy availability of dental polishing kits for consumers.

Restraints: High cost of dental polishing treatments.

Opportunities: Increasing expenditure on dental healthcare and a growing number of dental clinics in developing economies.

Challenges: Lack of trained dental practitioners.

The Global Dental Polishing Market is expected to maintain steady growth, driven by various factors influencing the dental healthcare industry.

