New York, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL NEUROVASCULAR DEVICES/INTERVENTIONAL NEUROLOGY MARKET FORECAST 2023-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06485166/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

Neurovascular disorders are linked to the blood vessels that supply oxygenated blood to the brain and spinal cord.Any disruption in blood flow can lead to impaired brain function, posing life-threatening risks.



Immediate medical attention is essential for these conditions. Factors like intracranial stenosis, high bad cholesterol, hypertension, and diabetes contribute to neurovascular diseases.



For example, elevated bad cholesterol levels can cause plaque deposition in intracranial arteries, leading to stenosis and increasing the risk of ischemic stroke.Prompt treatment using neurovascular devices becomes crucial in managing these conditions, driving the growth of the market.



Additionally, hypertension, a major cause of ischemic stroke, can result in blood clots that block arteries supplying the brain, leading to a stroke. As a result, underlying diseases leading to the increased risk of neurovascular conditions are expected to contribute to the global neurovascular devices/interventional neurology market growth during the forecast period.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global neurovascular devices/interventional neurology market growth assessment entails the analysis of Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, and Rest of World. North America is expected to capture the highest revenue share by 2032, with the region’s growth ascribed to the increase in neurovascular illnesses as well as high investments in cutting-edge medical technologies.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The industry rivalry is set to increase during the forecasted period as key players in the global neurovascular devices/interventional neurology market implement various strategies to augment their market shares. Accordingly, some of the top companies in the market are Medtronic Inc, Memry Corporation, Penumbra Inc, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, etc.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation caters to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• The competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. ACANDIS GMBH

2. ASAHI INTECC

3. BALT

4. B BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG

5. INTEGER HOLDINGS CORPORATION

6. JOHNSON & JOHNSON (CERENOVUS)

7. KANEKA CORPORATION

8. MEDTRONIC INC

9. MEMRY CORPORATION

10. MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION

11. PENUMBRA INC

12. PHENOX INC

13. RAPID MEDICAL

14. SENSOME

15. STRYKER CORPORATION

16. TERUMO CORPORATION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06485166/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________