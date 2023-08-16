Rising Dental Health Concerns Drive Demand for Dental Handpieces Market 2023-2030

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dental Handpieces Market by Product, Speed, End-Users, Distribution Channel - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The increasing prevalence of dental problems, including cavities, tooth decay, and gum diseases, has expanded the use of dental handpieces. In addition, the ongoing consumer expenses towards cosmetic dentistry have further improved the demand for dental handpieces.

However, the rising costs of dental procedures, limited reimbursement policies, and various technical issues while handling dental handpieces decline the deployment. Nevertheless, the emergence of 3D-printed dental drills and ongoing technological advancements in product portfolios are expected to create growth opportunities for the dental handpiece market in the coming years.

The Global Dental Handpieces Market size was estimated at USD 282.69 million in 2022, USD 301.69 million in 2023, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.77% to reach USD 514.51 million by 2030.

The report highlights the significant long-term effects of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation on the Global Dental Handpieces Market. Through meticulous research, the report analyzes changes in consumer behavior, supply chain disruptions, and government interventions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moreover, the report examines the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe resulting from the Russia-Ukraine Conflict. It assesses potential implications on demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the impact of High Inflation on the global economy is addressed, including fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

The research report categorizes the Global Dental Handpieces Market to forecast revenues and analyze trends in the following sub-markets:

Product: Air-driven Handpieces, Electric Handpieces, and Hybrid air-electric Handpieces. The Electric Handpieces commanded the largest market share of 56.39% in 2022, followed by Hybrid air-electric Handpieces. Speed: High-speed Handpieces and Low-speed Handpieces. The High-speed Handpieces commanded the largest market share of 62.05% in 2022, followed by Low-speed Handpieces. End-Users: Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Dental Clinics, and Hospitals. The Dental Clinics commanded the largest market share of 54.81% in 2022, followed by Hospitals. Distribution Channel: Offline Mode and Online Mode. The Offline Mode commanded the largest market share of 86.98% in 2022, followed by Online Mode. Region: Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. Europe, Middle East & Africa commanded the largest market share of 37.89% in 2022, followed by the Americas.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders make well-informed decisions. In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is the base year, 2023 is the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix is essential for assessing the Global Dental Handpieces Market. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of vendors by examining key metrics within Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction, allowing users to make informed decisions based on their specific needs. This advanced analysis then organizes these vendors into four distinct quadrants, which represent varying levels of success: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital(V).

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share. The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players.

Market Development: In-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analysis of penetration across mature segments of the markets.

Market Diversification: Detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments.

Market Trends: Comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation.

Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: Intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Prevalence of Dental Health Problems and Increased Awareness About Oral Hygiene

Rising Trends in Cosmetic Dentistry

Restraints:

High Cost of Dental Procedures and Limited Reimbursement

Opportunities:

Increasing Technological Developments with Rising Product Launches in the Dental Handpieces

Penetration of 3D Printed Dental Drill

Challenges:

Technical Issues related to dental handpieces

