The global halal food & beverage market is set to project a CAGR of 5.73% during the forecast period, 2032-2032

The market growth is accredited to launches of halal foods by giant food chains, the rising awareness about halal foods among non-Muslims, and the shifting user demographic globally.



MARKET INSIGHTS

Food products that are in accordance with the Islamic Sharia Law are classified as halal foods.There has been an increasing preference for organic and natural food and beverage products across the globe.



This factor represents a strong market for halal food products alongside.The graph of the Muslim population is increasing globally.



This is set to have a huge impact on the halal food industry during the estimated period.

Further, the food companies are focusing on product innovations to meet consumer demands, along with introducing varied halal food products.One of the important factors that drive the global market is the health benefits of halal-certified foods.



The increasing standardization with regard to halal certification is set to result in increased market growth opportunities.Halal food is gaining popularity and trust across the world.



However, several issues, like inappropriate hygienic practices, poorly maintained production & processing facilities, and the expiring halal certifications, weakens the trust of the consumers. This results in restricted market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global halal food & beverage market growth is assesed on the basis of geographical segmentation that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the global market, attributed to the presnece of large Muslim populations.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The high market rivalry is a result of well-established comapneis offering organic foods, vegan foods, and foods freee of artificial flavoring & preservatives. Some of the leading firms in the market are Tahira Foods Limited, Isla Délice, PrimaBaguz Sdn Bhd, etc.



