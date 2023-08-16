Growing Demand for Temperature Controlled Logistics to Drive the Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market 2023-2030

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market by Mode of Transportation, Product, Transport, Drug Supply Stage - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market is anticipated to grow substantially, with an estimated value of USD 66.54 billion in 2022 and USD 69.68 billion in 2023. It is projected to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.21%, eventually reaching USD 99.94 billion by 2030.

The report highlights the significant long-term effects of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation on the Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market. Meticulous research considers changes in consumer behavior, supply chain disruptions, and government interventions triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict is also thoroughly analyzed. The report assesses potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the impact of High Inflation on the global economy is addressed, including fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

The research report categorizes the Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market to forecast revenues and analyze trends in the following sub-markets:

Mode of Transportation: Air Shipping, Rail Shipping, Road Shipping, and Sea Shipping. The Road Shipping segment commanded the largest market share of 36.04% in 2022, followed by Sea Shipping. Product: Biologic & Biosimilar, Branded Drugs, and Generic Drugs. The Branded Drugs segment commanded the largest market share of 41.62% in 2022, followed by Biologic & Biosimilar. Transport: Cold-chain Transport and Non Cold-chain Transport. The Non Cold-chain Transport segment commanded the largest market share of 58.27% in 2022, followed by Cold-chain Transport. Drug Supply Stage: In-house and Outsourced. The Outsourced segment commanded the largest market share of 80.24% in 2022, followed by In-house. Region: Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. Europe, Middle East & Africa commanded the largest market share of 42.63% in 2022, followed by the Americas.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Growing Demand for Temperature Controlled Logistics

Potential Need for the Outsourcing of Pharmaceutical Logistic Process

Increase in Global Demand for Vaccines and Drugs

Restraints:

Concerns Associated with Complex Process and Inefficient Product Labeling

Opportunities:

Integration of Advanced Technologies in Pharmaceutical Logistics

Ongoing Investments and Expansion of the Pharma Industry

Challenges:

Stringent Government Regulations for Pharmaceutical Logistics

Companies Mentioned

Air Canada

Almac Group

AmerisourceBergen Corporation

Bilcare Limited

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

Catalent, Inc.

CEVA Logistics

Clinigen Group PLC

DHL International GmbH by Deutsche Post AG

DSV A/S

FedEx Corporation

ICON PLC

Infosys Limited

Kerry Logistics Network Limited

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Lonza Group Ltd.

Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

Parexel International Corporation

SF Express Co., Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

