New York, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL DISPOSABLE PATIENT POSITIONING PRODUCTS MARKET FORECAST 2023-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06485156/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

Disposable patient positioning products encompass a range of items, including table pads, cushions, arm cradles, headrests, heel/elbow protectors, securing devices, and other positioning aids.These products are carefully designed to offer stability, pressure redistribution, and alignment, effectively mitigating the risk of pressure ulcers, injuries, and discomfort in patients.



Utilizing disposable patient positioning products enables healthcare providers to ensure precise patient positioning and minimize the risk of cross-contamination and healthcare-associated infections while enhancing overall patient safety as well as comfort throughout their healthcare experience.

Disposable patient positioning devices, including surgical drapes, table covers, and positioning pads, play a crucial role in reducing the risk of cross-contamination and healthcare-associated illnesses. As the importance of infection control continues to be prioritized, the demand for these disposable products has grown significantly, as they are integral to comprehensive infection prevention measures.

Moreover, the ongoing pandemic has highlighted the significance of investments in the healthcare sector.Countries, particularly developing economies like India, are witnessing substantial developments in healthcare infrastructure to establish a robust and resilient healthcare system capable of effectively managing and responding to similar health crises in the future.



This renewed focus on healthcare investments aims to build an emergency-proof healthcare ecosystem, ensuring the well-being and safety of patients and healthcare professionals alike.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global disposable patient positioning products market growth assessment covers a detailed analysis of Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, and Rest of World.The Asia-Pacific is set to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The regional market’s growth is credited to a significant aging population, coupled with growing awareness among healthcare professionals.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The global disposable patient positioning products market is expected to experience high industry rivalry during the forecast period. Some of the major companies operating in the market are Aspen Surgical, Cardinal Health, Geneva Enterprises, etc.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation caters to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• The competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. ANSELL LTD

2. ASPEN SURGICAL

3. CARDINAL HEALTH

4. GENEVA ENTERPRISES

5. PRIME MEDICAL LLC

6. SMITH & NEPHEW PLC

7. STERIS PLC

8. SYMMETRY SURGICAL

9. UNIVERSAL MEDICAL

10. XODUS MEDICAL

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06485156/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________