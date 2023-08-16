Strathspey Crown Holdings Group, LLC Provides Clarifying Statement Regarding Form 4 Filing with SEC for Holdings in AEON Biopharma

The 7,380,394 AEON shares reflected in the Form 4 filed on August 14th were transferred to limited partners of Strathspey Crown



NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strathspey Crown Holdings Group, LLC (“Strathspey Crown” or the “Company”), provided a clarifying statement regarding its Form 4 filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission made on August 14th concerning its holdings of AEON Biopharma, Inc. class A common stock (NYSE: AEON, AEON WS).



Strathspey Crown is a Limited Liability Company with hundreds of limited partners, a large contingent of whom chose to tender their membership units to the Company for repurchase in return for a direct holding in AEON and certain other securities previously held by Strathspey Crown. The Form 4 filed on August 14, 2023 reflected the transfer of an aggregate of 7,380,394 AEON shares to these limited partners. Strathspey Crown did not sell any AEON shares to the public as part of this transaction.

All shares transferred to limited partners continue to be subject to restrictions on transfer under securities laws and a significant portion are also subject to a 12-month lockup expiring July 21, 2024 as provided in AEON’s bylaws.

Subsequent to the July 24th listing of AEON on the New York Stock Exchange American, Strathspey Crown filed a Schedule 13D and a Form 3 on July 31, 2023 reflecting receipt of the newly listed AEON shares. The Schedule 13D indicated that Strathspey Crown intended to distribute shares in the tender offer to its limited partners.

About Aeon Biopharma

AEON is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing its proprietary botulinum toxin complex, ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection, or ABP-450, for debilitating medical conditions, with an initial focus on the neurosciences market. AEON recently completed a Phase 2 study of ABP-450 for the treatment of cervical dystonia and has an ongoing Phase 2 study of ABP-450 for the preventative treatment of both chronic and episodic migraine. ABP-450 is the same botulinum toxin complex that is currently approved and marketed for cosmetic indications by Evolus under the name Jeuveau. ABP-450 is manufactured by Daewoong in compliance with current Good Manufacturing Practice, or cGMP, in a facility that has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or the FDA, Health Canada and European Medicines Agency, or EMA. AEON has exclusive development and distribution rights for therapeutic indications of ABP-450 in the United States, Canada, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and certain other international territories. The Company has built a highly experienced management team with specific experience in biopharmaceutical and botulinum toxin development and commercialization.

To learn more about AEON and the development of its uniquely positioned therapeutic neurotoxin, visit www.aeonbiopharma.com .

About Strathspey Crown

Strathspey Crown is a growth equity firm specializing in healthcare, technology and fintech. Strathspey Crown uniquely partners with founders to bring to market highly innovative technologies and services. The firm was originally founded in partnership with physician investors across key medical specialties, including plastic surgery, ophthalmology, dermatology, cardiology, orthopedics and others.

For more information contact Michael Stevens: ms@strathspeycrown.com