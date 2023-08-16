RisX LLC, a Boutique Cybercompliance and IT Advisory Firm, Receives Certification by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council

DENVER, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RisX LLC, a boutique cybercompliance and IT advisory firm, is proud to announce national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise by the WBEC-West, a regional certifying partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). WBENC Certification is the gold standard for women-owned business certification in the United States.



“I am pleased to be recognized by WBENC as a woman-owned small business,” says Kelly Fuller Gordon, Founder & CEO of RisX LLC. “This certification is essential in the support of RisX’s on-going mission to provide customized cybersecurity and IT services in the protection of our local communities and the Nation. According to the Small Business Administration (SBA), a record-breaking $154.2 Billion in government contracts were awarded to Small Businesses in FY22. We are excited to partner with other WOSBs and Prime Contractors to fill a critical need in the market.”

The WBENC standard of certification implemented by the WBEC-West is a meticulous process, including an in-depth review of the business and a site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women, and that the business has appropriate structure and strategic business planning and implementation in place.

By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs, which in turn empowers women as leaders and brings about a more diverse, balanced and sustainable economy.

“As a woman-owned and managed company, our goal is to provide excellence in cybersecurity and information technology services, while advancing a diverse environment within our Nation’s procurement landscape,” said Rachelle Smith, Director at RisX. “Small businesses like RisX play a crucial role in the challenging quest to secure our government’s critical infrastructure and thus America’s economic prosperity.”

WBENC Certification combined with professional development and engagement in the WBENC network provides unsurpassed opportunities year-round, both virtually and in-person, for women-owned businesses to grow and expand their business and innovation through events, programming and connections with major corporations and other WBEs.

About RisX LLC:

Founded by Kelly Fuller Gordon over 25 years ago, RisX is a woman-owned, boutique cybercompliance and IT advisory firm providing tailored services to private and public sector organizations. Past clients include the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Charles Schwab, Western Union, Bank of America and the Madison Ventures+ companies. RisX’s services include defining a strategy for risk management programs, conducting cybercompliance assessments, providing virtual CISO services, and performing vendor risk management evaluation services and program development.

RisX is based in Denver, Colorado with an office in Delray Beach, FL. To learn more about RisX, please visit their LinkedIn or website.

About WBENC:

Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation’s leader in women’s business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 18,000 certified Women’s Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and more than 500 Corporate Members, most of which are Fortune 500. Thousands of corporations representing America’s most prestigious brands, as well as many states, cities, and other entities, look for and accept WBENC Certification. Through the Women Owned initiative, WBENC also is a leader in supporting consumer-oriented female entrepreneurs and those who do business with them by raising awareness for why, where and how to buy Women Owned. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org and www.buywomenowned.com.

Media Contact:

Emma Fuller

efuller@risxllc.com

917.496.9509