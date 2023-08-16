Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Size to Surpass USD 57.67 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 24.1%

Pune, India, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global virtual desktop infrastructure market size was valued at USD 10.43 billion in 2022. The market is anticipated to expand from USD 12.72 billion in 2023 to USD 57.67 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 24.1% over the estimated period. Lower Storage Cost to Drive Non-persistent VDI Demand. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled "Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Forecast, 2023-2030."





Key Industry Development:

February 2023 – Vultr announced its rollout of Vultr Cloud support for the NVIDIA A16 GPU. The launch was aimed at providing an unprecedented VDI user experience.

Key Takeaways

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market size in North America was USD 3.62 billion in 2022

Industry Share Surged Due to Increasing Adoption of Remote Working Policies

Non-persistent VDI Segment to Record Appreciable Surge Driven by Lower Storage Cost

BFSI Segment to Gain Traction Impelled by Growing Product Adoption for Securing Customer Data





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market are - Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Citrix Systems, Inc. (Vista Equity Partners Management, LLC) (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), HPE (U.S.), Google LLC (U.S.), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (U.S.), VMware Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), V2 Cloud (U.S.), Nutanix (U.S.)”





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 24.1% 2030 Value Projection USD 57.67 Billion Base Year 2022 Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Size in 2022 USD 10.43 billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 100 Segments covered By Type, By Industry, and By Region













Drivers and Restraints:

Market Value to Rise Driven by Growing Adoption of BYOD among Enterprises

The rising adoption of hosted desktops and BYOD among businesses is expected to impel virtual desktop infrastructure market growth over the study period. The desktops have a proven track record of impelling industry growth and enhancing efficiency.

However, the industry expansion may be hindered by the high cost of implementation and the lack of awareness regarding desktop virtualization. These factors are expected to hamper the market development for virtual desktop infrastructure.

Segmentation

By Type

Persistent VDI

Non-persistent VDI

By Industry

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Retail & E-commerce

Government

Education

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Others (Media & Entertainment)

By Region

North America (the US and Canada)

Europe (the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (including Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the remaining countries in the region)

South America (including Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of South America) Europe, Asia, and Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)





Regional Insights:

North America to Emerge as Prominent Region Impelled by Presence of Key Providers

North America virtual desktop infrastructure market share is estimated to record notable growth throughout the estimated period. The region held a key share in the market driven by the presence of major providers including Microsoft Corporation, VMware, AWS, Citrix, and others.

The Asia Pacific market is slated to register the highest growth rate throughout the projected period. The rise is impelled by the growing demand for cloud solutions and the growing adoption of virtual desktop solutions.





Competitive Landscape:

Leading Industry Players Enter Partnership Deals to Strengthen Market Footing

Key market participants are entering collaborations and partnerships for strengthening their industry positions in the market for virtual desktop infrastructure. These comprise merger agreements, acquisitions, and the launch of new products. Additional initiatives include research and development activities and participation in trade conferences.





FAQs

How big is the Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market?

The Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market size was USD 10.43 billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 57.67 Billion by 2030.

How fast is the Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market growing?

The Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market will exhibit a CAGR of 24.1% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.





