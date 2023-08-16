Rising Trade Activities and E-commerce Demand Drive Global Cargo Handling Equipment Market Growth

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cargo Handling Equipment Market by Cargo Type, Equipment Type, Propulsion Type, Operation - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cargo Handling Equipment Market has been estimated to be valued at USD 26.58 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.30% to reach USD 40.19 billion by 2030.

The report analyzes the potential long-term effects of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation on the Global Cargo Handling Equipment Market. It takes into account the changes in consumer behavior, supply chain disruptions, and government interventions caused by the pandemic. Additionally, the report addresses the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe due to the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pricing variants, and import/export and trading. It also details the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and presents fiscal policies to mitigate its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

The Global Cargo Handling Equipment Market has been segmented based on Cargo Type, Equipment Type, Propulsion Type, Operation, and Region to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each sub-market.

Cargo Handling Equipment is used in various industries such as Air Cargo, Land Cargo, Marine Cargo, and Rail Cargo. Among these, the Marine Cargo Equipment segment held the largest market share of 34.31% in 2022, followed by Land Cargo Equipment.

The Equipment Type category includes Automated Guided Vehicle, Aviation Dollies, Conveyor System, Crane, Forklift Truck, Loader, Pallet Jack, Reach Stacker, Rubber-Tired Gantry (RTG), Stacker, Straddle Carrier, and Terminal Tractor. The Automated Guided Vehicle commanded the largest market share of 2.51% in 2022, followed by Crane.

In terms of Propulsion Type, Diesel accounted for the largest market share of 52.51% in 2022, followed by Hybrid. The Operation category comprises Automated, Manual, and Semi-automated, with Semi-automated being the dominant segment with a market share of 47.51% in 2022, followed by Manual.

The report provides valuable insights on various market aspects, including Market Penetration, Market Development, Market Diversification, Market Trends, Competitive Assessment & Intelligence, and Product Development & Innovation. It aims to answer critical questions concerning market size, the impact of COVID-19 on the market, investment opportunities, competitive strategic window, technology trends, leading vendor market share, and suitable modes and moves for entering the Global Cargo Handling Equipment Market.

Some of the drivers contributing to the growth of the Global Cargo Handling Equipment Market include the rise in marine and air cargo transportation globally, increasing trade activities between nations, and the demand for cargo handling equipment in modern e-commerce. However, the market faces challenges such as high initial investments and subsequent maintenance costs, as well as equipment downtimes impeding operational activities. On the other hand, opportunities arise from the integration of advanced technology, such as IoT platforms for cargo handling equipment, and the rising emphasis on the electrification of such equipment.

The report covers regions such as the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa, with the Asia-Pacific region commanding the largest market share of 46.89% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

This research report offers comprehensive information on the market, lucrative emerging markets, penetration analysis across mature segments, new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments. It also provides a comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation on the Global Cargo Handling Equipment Market.

Companies Mentioned

Cargotec Corporation

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

John Bean Technologies Corporation

Kion Group AG

Konecranes Oyj

Liebherr Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Sany Group

Satomas

Seehafen Wismar GmbH

Siemens AG

Tandemloc, Inc.

Tec Container S.A.

Terex Corporation

Toyota Industries Corporation

VDL Groep B.V.

Anhui Heli Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zg1kjc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment