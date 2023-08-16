Oncology Drugs Market Size to Surpass USD 484.32 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.0%

Pune, India, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global oncology drugs market size was USD 184.95 billion in 2022. The market is anticipated to expand from USD 205.52 billion in 2023 to USD 484.32 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.0% over the study period. The surge is driven by an increase in research activities by pharmaceutical companies. The drugs are substantially deployed for the reduction of symptoms, shrinking the tumor size, and increasing the number of cancer cells in the body.

Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its research report, titled “Oncology Drugs Market, 2023-2030”.





Request a Free Sample PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/oncology-drugs-market-103431





Key Takeaways:

The growing occurrence of cancer is expected to foster the global oncology cancer drugs market growth over the forecast period.

The segment is expected to have a moderate growth rate during the forecast period.

The market size in North America for oncology drugs stood at USD 85.86 billion in 2022.

Key Industry Development:

January 2023: Pfizer Inc. announced the approval of its drug Talzenna, with enzalutamide, for treatment of HRR-mutated metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Genentech, Inc. (U.S.), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), Bristol Myers Squibb Company (U.S.), GlaxoSmithKline plc. (U.K.), Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.), AstraZeneca (U.K.), Sanofi (France), Bayer AG (Germany), Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.)





Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 13.0% 2030 Value Projection USD 484.32 Billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2023 USD 205.52 Billion Historical Data 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 190 Segments covered By Drug Class, Therapy, Indication, Dosage Form, Distribution Channel, and Region





Drivers and Restraints:

Market Value to Surge Impelled by Growing Cancer Prevalence

The soaring prevalence of cancer is poised to propel the global oncology drugs market growth over the coming years. Additional factors driving industry expansion comprise rising urbanization, changing diet patterns, and tobacco smoking.

However, the industry expansion may be hampered by the high cost of drugs, strict government regulations, and patent expiration.





Browse Complete Report Details: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/oncology-drugs-market-103431





Segments:

Targeted Drugs Segment to Lead Driven by Increasing Number of Pipeline Candidates

On the basis of drug class, the market is fragmented into targeted drugs, cytotoxic drugs, hormonal drugs, and others. The targeted drugs segment accounted for a dominating market share in 2022. The growth is driven by an increase in the number of pipeline candidates and the surging number of product approvals.

Targeted Therapy Segment to Dominate Impelled by Rising Adoption in Emerging Regions

By therapy, the market for oncology drugs is segmented into targeted therapy, chemotherapy, and immunotherapy. The targeted therapy segment is poised held a dominant share over the projected period. The rise is impelled by the growing preference for targeted drugs in emerging regions.

Breast Cancer Segment to Exhibit Significant CAGR Impelled by Growing Prevalence

By indication, the market is subdivided into stomach cancer, lung cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, and others. The breast cancer segment is poised to expand at a substantial CAGR over the study period. The expansion is impelled by the extensive investments in R&D and the escalated launch of breast cancer therapeutics.

Injectable Segment to Register Notable Surge Impelled by Growing Adoption of Biologics-enabled Products

On the basis of dosage form, the market is fragmented into injectable, liquid, and solid. The injectable segment is estimated to dominate over the forecast period. The surge is driven by the growing adoption of biologics-enabled injectables for cancer treatment.

Hospital Pharmacies Segment to Lead Owing to Growing Prescription

Based on distribution channel, the market is classified into online pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and hospital pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies segment is poised to hold a dominating share in the market and is set to register remarkable growth throughout the estimated period.

Based on geography, the market for oncology drugs has been studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.





By Drug Class

Cytotoxic Drugs

Alkylating Agents

Antimetabolites

Others

Targeted Drugs

Monoclonal Antibodies

Others

Hormonal Drugs

Others

By Therapy

Chemotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Immunotherapy

By Indication

Lung Cancer

Stomach Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Others

By Dosage Form

Solid

Tablets

Capsules

Liquid

Injectable

Prefilled Syringes

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





Quick Buy - Oncology Drugs Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103431

Regional Insights:

North America to Hold Major Market Share Driven by Increasing Cancer Prevalence in the U.S.

The North America oncology drugs market share is set to hold a dominating value in the market and is poised to exhibit notable expansion over the projected period. The surge is driven by new product launches and the escalating prevalence of cancer in the U.S.

The Europe market is slated to expand at a considerable rate throughout the forecast period. The expansion is due to the increasing expenditure on healthcare in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

Leading Companies Devise Strategic Initiatives to Strengthen Industry Foothold

Major oncology drugs industry players focus on adopting a series of strategic deals for strengthening their market positions. These comprise merger agreements, partnerships, and collaborations. Additional steps include growing participation in trade conferences and the launch of new products.





FAQs

How big is the oncology drug market?

Oncology Drugs Market size is USD 205.52 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 484.32 billion by 2030.

How fast is the Oncology Drugs Market growing?

The Oncology Drugs Market will exhibit a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.





Related Reports:

Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Size, Share, Revenue Forecast and Opportunities

Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market Overview, Industry Share and Forecast

Stomach Cancer Treatment Market Size, Share, Opportunities & Analysis

Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Market Share, Size, Analysis Forecast and Opportunities





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245