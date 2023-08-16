Global Third-party Logistics Market Projected to Reach USD 1,454.59 Billion by 2030, Driven by Growing International Trades and Technology Adoption

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Third-party Logistics Market by Service, Transport Mode, End User - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Third-party Logistics Market is experiencing robust growth, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.66% to reach USD 1,454.59 billion by 2030. According to the latest research report, the market size was estimated at USD 695.22 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 761.67 billion in 2023.

The report, which examines the impacts of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation, highlights the significant long-term effects on the Global Third-party Logistics Market. The ongoing research takes into account changes in consumer behavior, supply chain disruptions, and government interventions due to the pandemic.

Additionally, the report addresses the political and economic uncertainties in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and the implications for demand-supply balances, pricing variants, and import/export and trading. It also delves into the impact of High Inflation on the global economy, detailing fiscal policies aimed at mitigating its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

The Global Third-party Logistics Market is categorized based on various factors to forecast revenues and analyze trends in each sub-market:

Based on Service, the market is studied across Domestic Transportation Management, International Transportation Management, Value-added Warehousing and Distribution, and Warehousing & Distribution. Notably, International Transportation Management commands the largest market share of 32.11% in 2022, followed by Domestic Transportation Management. Based on Transport Mode, the market is studied across Airways, Railways, Roadways, and Waterways. Airways dominate the market, holding the largest market share of 35.55% in 2022, followed by Roadways. Based on End User, the market is studied across Automotive, Consumer and Retail, Food & Beverage, and Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals. Consumer and Retail leads with the largest market share of 32.90% in 2022, followed by Food & Beverage. Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas command the largest market share of 36.31% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

The report provides valuable insights on several key aspects:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the market offered by key players Market Development: In-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analysis of penetration across mature segments Market Diversification: Detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report addresses important questions, including:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Third-party Logistics Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and the impact of COVID-19 shaping the market during the forecast period?

Which products/segments/applications/areas should investors consider over the forecast period in the Global Third-party Logistics Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Third-party Logistics Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Third-party Logistics Market?

What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Third-party Logistics Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Third-party Logistics Market?

Market Dynamics:

The report highlights the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the Global Third-party Logistics Market:

Drivers:

Globalization of Business and Penetration of International Trades

Technology Adoption in Logistic and Warehouse Operations

Adoption of Third-Party Logistics in the Booming E-Commerce Sector

Restraints:

Lack of Control over the Delivery Process

Opportunities:

Technological Advancements in Third-party Cold Chain Logistics

Robotics or Automation Technology Modernizing 3PL

Challenges:

Impact of Unstable Economic Conditions on 3PL

