C-Reactive Protein Testing Market Size to Surpass USD 3.29 Billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 5.3%

Pune, India, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global C-reactive protein testing market size was valued at USD 2.16 billion in 2022 and is expected to be worth USD 2.29 billion in 2023. The market is projected to reach USD 3.29 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

C-reactive protein is usually considered a non-specific marker to detect inflammation. This protein is a key indication of whether an individual is at a risk of suffering from a stroke or heart attack. The level of C-reactive protein in a patient’s body can help doctors diagnose a wide range of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and others. These factors are expected to augment the C-reactive protein testing market growth.

Fortune Business Insights™ displays this information in a report titled, "C-Reactive Protein Testing Market, 2023-2030."

Key Industry Development:

February 2023 - Qlife Holding AB introduced the Egoo CRP test in Sweden. This test was a soft-launch and will be followed by the submission of application for the CE mark.





Key Takeaways :

High Usage of these Diagnostics in Determining Severity of Inflammation Propelled Market Development During Pandemic

Growing Adoption of Point-of-Care (POC) CRP Tests to Guide Prescribing of Antibiotics

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Surge Demand for C-Reactive Protein Testing

Growing Focus of Key Players on New Product Launches to Propel Market Growth

Availability of Alternative Disease Diagnostics Methods to Limit Product Adoption

Abbott Inc., to Lead Market Growth with Strong Product Portfolio

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Abbott (U.S.)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited (Germany)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (U.S.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Getein Biotech, Inc. (China)

Randox Laboratories Ltd. (U.K.)

BODITECH MED, INC. (Republic of Korea)

LumiraDx (U.K.)





Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 5.3% 2030 Value Projection USD 3.29 Billion Base Year 2022 C-Reactive Protein Testing Market Size in 2022 USD 2.16 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 180 Segments covered By Product, Assay Type, Detection Range, Setting and End User





COVID-19 Impact:

Growing Use of these Diagnostics to Detect Severity of Inflammation Boosted Market Progress During Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the market’s growth as there was a notable demand for CRP testing products and services during this period. Many research studies were also conducted to understand the role of C-reactive protein in detecting the COVID-19 infection, which further propelled the market’s progress during the outbreak.





To know more about the impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit:

Segments:

Growing Patient Pool Opting for C-Reactive Protein Testing to Boost Demand for Reagents & Kits

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into reagents & kits and instruments. The reagents & kits segment accounted for the largest share in 2022 as a growing percentage of patients are undergoing C-reactive protein testing to receive a proper diagnosis of their medical condition.

Immunoturbidimetric Assay to Gain Traction with Rising Number of Products Using this Technology

Based on assay type, the market is segmented into chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA), enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), immunoturbidimetric assay, and others. The immunoturbidimetric assay segment dominated the market as many products are increasingly using this technology to enhance their performance.

Growing Incidence of Chronic Diseases to Spur Usage of Conventional CRP

In terms of detection range, the market is segmented into conventional CRP and hs-CRP. The conventional CRP segment dominated the market in 2022 due to the growing prevalence of autoimmune and chronic diseases such as cancer and rheumatoid arthritis.

Growing Demand for Detailed Medical Analysis to Increase Patients’ Preference for Lab Testing

On the basis of setting, the market is segmented into laboratory testing and Point-of-Care (POC) testing. The laboratory testing segment dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period as this type of testing offers detailed medical analysis.

Diagnostic Laboratories to Increase Reliance on C-Reactive Protein Testing to Detect Chronic Diseases

On the basis of end user, the market is divided into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic laboratories, and others. The diagnostic laboratories segment captured the largest share in 2022. This is majorly due to the use of CRP in various medical conditions, rising awareness about chronic diseases, and growing number of test orders by doctors.

With respect to region, the market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa.





Quick Buy - C-Reactive Protein Testing Market Research Report:

Report Coverage:

The report analyzes the market in detail and highlights market segments such as product, assay type, detection range, setting, and end-user. Besides this, it provides the impact of COVID-19 on the market and latest market trends.

Drivers and Restraints:

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases to Augment Market Progress

The prevalence of chronic diseases is rising at a worrying rate across the world, which has boosted medical professionals’ dependence on C-Reactive Protein (CRP) testing. Some of the chronic diseases that need CRP testing include bowel disease, cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and cardiovascular diseases. This test can detect inflammation levels in a patient and the severity of the disease as well, further propelling its demand.

However, the growing availability of substitute disease diagnostic techniques may hinder the market growth.

Regional Insights:

North America Market to Showcase Robust Growth with Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

North America captured the largest C-reactive protein testing market share in 2022 and is estimated to dominate the global market in the coming years. This is due to the rising incidence of chronic diseases in the U.S., growing focus on clinical research, and availability of cutting-edge products across the region.

Europe held the second-largest share in the market due to the growing preference for CRP testing to detect diseases and the region’s supportive regulatory environment.

Competitive Landscape:

Abbott Inc. to Dominate Market with Robust Product Portfolio

The market has a vast presence of reputed companies, such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Quest Diagnostics, CTK Biotech Inc., and others. Abbott Inc. is predicted to dominate the market as the company has a vast product portfolio, which has both instruments and reagents & kits to conduct these tests.





Ask for Customization of this Report:

FAQs :

How big is the C-reactive protein testing market?

The global C-reactive protein testing market size was valued at USD 2.16 billion in 2022. The market is projected to grow from USD 2.29 billion in 2023 to USD 3.29 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Which are the driving key factors of C-reactive protein testing market?

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing research & development activities by major market players, rising number of approvals, and launch of innovative POC products are the key drivers of the market.





