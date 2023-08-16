Network Operator Forecast to 2027: 5G Buildouts and Generative AI Boost Telecom and Webscale Revenues

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Network Operator Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive forecast spreadsheet provides insights into the revenues, capex, headcount, and other metrics for three segments of network operators: telecom operators (telcos), webscale network operators (webscalers), and carrier-neutral operators (CNNOs).

The report details the publisher's forecast for the network operator market, encompassing telecom operators, webscale network operators, and carrier-neutral operators. The report includes actual data from 2011 to 2021 and projections through 2027. It also offers insights from past forecasts for reference.

Key Findings

The report highlights key findings by network operator type:

Telcos: Telecom is projected to remain a zero-growth industry, with global revenues ranging from $1.7 trillion to $1.9 trillion since 2011. Revenues are expected to grow at a modest average annual rate of 1.8% to reach $1.95 trillion by 2027. Capital intensity, which peaked in 2022 due to 5G buildouts, will end 2027 at about 16.5%. Headcount in telecom is declining faster than expected, projected to fall below 4.2 million in 2027. Webscalers: Webscale revenues grew significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic, but growth eased in 2022. Revenues are projected to grow at a ~6% CAGR through 2027. Webscale capex was $203 billion in 2022 and will reach around $231 billion by 2027. Generative AI interest is positively impacting the webscale market's capex outlook. CNNOs: The carrier-neutral sector remains small, with revenues of $95 billion in 2022, but is projected to grow to about $132 billion by 2027. CNNOs will play a critical role in supporting the expansion of data center, tower, and fiber footprints for telcos and webscalers.

Market Drivers, Constraints, and Risk Factors

The report outlines various market drivers, constraints, and risk factors affecting the network operator market. It explores macroeconomic factors such as wars, economic growth, inflation, interest rates, climate change, and more. Government actions and regulations, as well as private companies' efforts in addressing energy, sustainability, and climate change, are also discussed.

The "Network Operator Forecast Through 2027" report provides valuable insights into the future of the network operator market, allowing industry stakeholders, investors, and businesses to make informed decisions and strategies based on the forecasted trends and metrics.

Key sections include:

Total Network Operator Market Projections

TNO Projections

TNO Regional Split Projections

WNO Projections

CNNO Projections

Top spenders - spending outlook

