Network Operator Forecast to 2027: 5G Buildouts and Generative AI Boost Telecom and Webscale Revenues

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Network Operator Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This comprehensive forecast spreadsheet provides insights into the revenues, capex, headcount, and other metrics for three segments of network operators: telecom operators (telcos), webscale network operators (webscalers), and carrier-neutral operators (CNNOs).
The report details the publisher's forecast for the network operator market, encompassing telecom operators, webscale network operators, and carrier-neutral operators. The report includes actual data from 2011 to 2021 and projections through 2027. It also offers insights from past forecasts for reference.
Key Findings
The report highlights key findings by network operator type:
- Telcos: Telecom is projected to remain a zero-growth industry, with global revenues ranging from $1.7 trillion to $1.9 trillion since 2011. Revenues are expected to grow at a modest average annual rate of 1.8% to reach $1.95 trillion by 2027. Capital intensity, which peaked in 2022 due to 5G buildouts, will end 2027 at about 16.5%. Headcount in telecom is declining faster than expected, projected to fall below 4.2 million in 2027.
- Webscalers: Webscale revenues grew significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic, but growth eased in 2022. Revenues are projected to grow at a ~6% CAGR through 2027. Webscale capex was $203 billion in 2022 and will reach around $231 billion by 2027. Generative AI interest is positively impacting the webscale market's capex outlook.
- CNNOs: The carrier-neutral sector remains small, with revenues of $95 billion in 2022, but is projected to grow to about $132 billion by 2027. CNNOs will play a critical role in supporting the expansion of data center, tower, and fiber footprints for telcos and webscalers.
Market Drivers, Constraints, and Risk Factors
The report outlines various market drivers, constraints, and risk factors affecting the network operator market. It explores macroeconomic factors such as wars, economic growth, inflation, interest rates, climate change, and more. Government actions and regulations, as well as private companies' efforts in addressing energy, sustainability, and climate change, are also discussed.
The "Network Operator Forecast Through 2027" report provides valuable insights into the future of the network operator market, allowing industry stakeholders, investors, and businesses to make informed decisions and strategies based on the forecasted trends and metrics.
Key sections include:
- Total Network Operator Market Projections
- TNO Projections
- TNO Regional Split Projections
- WNO Projections
- CNNO Projections
- Top spenders - spending outlook
Companies Mentioned
- 21Vianet
- A1 Telekom Austria
- Advanced Info Service (AIS)
- Airtel
- Alibaba
- Alphabet
- Altice Europe
- Altice USA
- Amazon
- America Movil
- American Tower
- Apple
- AT&T
- Axiata
- Axtel
- Baidu
- Balitower
- Batelco
- BCE
- Bezeq Israel
- Bharti Infratel
- Bouygues Telecom
- BSNL
- BT
- Cable ONE, Inc.
- Cell C
- Cellcom Israel
- Cellnex
- CenturyLink
- Charter Comms
- China Broadcasting
- China Mobile
- China Telecom
- China Tower
- China Unicom
- ChinaCache
- ChinData
- Chorus Limited
- Chunghwa Telecom
- Cincinatti Bell
- CK Hutchison
- Cogeco
- Cogent
- Cognizant
- Comcast
- Consolidated Communications
- CoreSite Realty
- Crown Castle
- Cyfrowy Polsat
- CyrusOne
- Cyxtera
- DEN Networks Limited
- Digi Communications
- Digital Realty
- Dish Network
- Dish TV India Limited
- DT
- Du
- eBay
- EI Towers
- Elisa
- Entel
- Equinix
- Etisalat
- Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd.
- Frontier Communications
- Fujitsu
- GDS Data Centers
- Globe Telecom
- Grupo Clarin
- Grupo Televisa
- GTL Infrastructure
- GTT Communications
- Hathway Cable & Datacom Limited
- HPE
- IBM
- IHS Towers
- Iliad SA
- Internap
- Inti Bangun Sejahtera
- Inwit
- JD.COM
- KDDI
- Keppel DC REIT
- KPN
- KT
- Level 3
- LG Uplus
- Liberty Global
- M1
- Maroc Telecom
- Maxis Berhad
- Megafon
- Microsoft
- Millicom
- Mobile Telesystems
- MTN Group
- MTNL
- NBN Australia
- NEXTDC
- NTT
- Oi
- Omantel
- Ooredoo
- Oracle
- Orange
- PCCW
- PLDT
- Proximus
- QTS Realty
- Quebecor Telecommunications
- Rakuten
- Reliance Communications Limited
- Reliance Jio
- Rogers
- Rostelecom
- Safaricom Limited
- SAP
- Sarana Menara Nusantara
- Sasktel
- SBA Communications
- Shaw
- Singtel
- SITI Networks Limited
- SK Telecom
- SmarTone
- SoftBank
- Solusi Tunas Pratama
- Spark New Zealand Limited
- StarHub
- STC (Saudi Telecom)
- Summit Digitel
- Sunevision
- Superloop
- Swisscom
- Switch
- Taiwan Mobile
- Tata Communications
- Tata Teleservices
- TDC
- TDF Infrastructure/Arcus
- TDS
- Tele2 AB
- Telecom Argentina
- Telecom Egypt
- Telecom Italia
- Telefonica
- Telekom Malaysia Berhad
- Telenor
- Telesites
- Telia
- Telkom Indonesia
- Telkom SA
- Telstra
- Telus
- Tencent
- Thaicom
- Tower Bersama Infrastructure
- TPG Telecom Limited
- True Corp
- Turk Telekom
- Turkcell
- Uniti Group
- Veon
- Verizon
- Vodafone
- Vodafone Idea Limited
- VodafoneZiggo
- Windstream
- Yandex
- Zain
- Zain KSA
- Zayo
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5mgofr
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.