Global Seasonal Chocolates Market Growth Trends - High Demand for Organic, Vegan and Personalized Seasonal Chocolates

The report showcases a significant growth forecast in the seasonal chocolates market, with a projected increase exceeding USD 9 billion during the period of 2022-2027, at an impressive CAGR of 5.99%.

The growth in the seasonal chocolates market is fueled by increased sales of seasonal chocolate during festive occasions, a high demand for organic and vegan seasonal chocolates, and manufacturers actively promoting seasonal chocolates during holidays and festivals. The report also highlights the growing influence of online retailing and the rising demand for personalized and customized seasonal chocolates as additional factors driving sizable demand in the market.

The "Global Seasonal Chocolates Market 2023-2027" report presents a comprehensive analysis of the seasonal chocolates market, offering valuable insights into market size, growth drivers, challenges, trends, and vendor analysis. The report covers various segments such as product types, type of chocolates, and geographical landscapes, providing a detailed overview of the industry.

Key Topics Covered in the Report:

Market Landscape

Understanding the market ecosystem and characteristics

Market Sizing

Market definition and segment analysis

Historical market size from 2017 to 2021 and market outlook for 2022-2027

Historic Market Size

Global seasonal chocolates market from 2017 to 2021

Analysis of product segments, type segments, and geographic segments during the same period

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Comparison and analysis of dark seasonal chocolate and white and milk seasonal chocolate

Market opportunity by product

Market Segmentation by Type

Comparison and analysis of filled seasonal chocolates and unfilled seasonal chocolates

Market opportunity by type

Customer Landscape

Overview of customer landscape, analyzing price sensitivity, lifecycle, purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation and comparison of Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Market size and forecast for key countries: US, UK, France, Canada, Germany, and more

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Analysis of market drivers and challenges, and the impact on market growth in 2022 and 2027

Overview of market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor analysis of around key leading seasonal chocolates market vendors including:

AE Haigh Proprietary Ltd.

Blue Frog Chocolates

Cemoi

Champlain Chocolate Co.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG

Ferrero International S.A.

Gayles Chocolates

Gilbert Chocolates Inc.

Hotel Chocolat Group plc

Lotte Corp.

Marks and Spencer Plc

Mars Inc.

Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.

Mondelez International Inc.

Nestle SA

Phillips Candy

Purdys Chocolatier

Savencia SA

The Hershey Co.

Yildiz Holding AS

