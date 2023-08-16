Global Seasonal Chocolates Market Growth Trends - High Demand for Organic, Vegan and Personalized Seasonal Chocolates

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Seasonal Chocolates Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report showcases a significant growth forecast in the seasonal chocolates market, with a projected increase exceeding USD 9 billion during the period of 2022-2027, at an impressive CAGR of 5.99%.
The growth in the seasonal chocolates market is fueled by increased sales of seasonal chocolate during festive occasions, a high demand for organic and vegan seasonal chocolates, and manufacturers actively promoting seasonal chocolates during holidays and festivals. The report also highlights the growing influence of online retailing and the rising demand for personalized and customized seasonal chocolates as additional factors driving sizable demand in the market.
The "Global Seasonal Chocolates Market 2023-2027" report presents a comprehensive analysis of the seasonal chocolates market, offering valuable insights into market size, growth drivers, challenges, trends, and vendor analysis. The report covers various segments such as product types, type of chocolates, and geographical landscapes, providing a detailed overview of the industry.
Key Topics Covered in the Report:
Market Landscape
- Understanding the market ecosystem and characteristics
Market Sizing
- Market definition and segment analysis
- Historical market size from 2017 to 2021 and market outlook for 2022-2027
Historic Market Size
- Global seasonal chocolates market from 2017 to 2021
- Analysis of product segments, type segments, and geographic segments during the same period
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Product
- Comparison and analysis of dark seasonal chocolate and white and milk seasonal chocolate
- Market opportunity by product
Market Segmentation by Type
- Comparison and analysis of filled seasonal chocolates and unfilled seasonal chocolates
- Market opportunity by type
Customer Landscape
- Overview of customer landscape, analyzing price sensitivity, lifecycle, purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation and comparison of Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
- Market size and forecast for key countries: US, UK, France, Canada, Germany, and more
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Analysis of market drivers and challenges, and the impact on market growth in 2022 and 2027
- Overview of market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor analysis of around key leading seasonal chocolates market vendors including:
- AE Haigh Proprietary Ltd.
- Blue Frog Chocolates
- Cemoi
- Champlain Chocolate Co.
- Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG
- Ferrero International S.A.
- Gayles Chocolates
- Gilbert Chocolates Inc.
- Hotel Chocolat Group plc
- Lotte Corp.
- Marks and Spencer Plc
- Mars Inc.
- Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Mondelez International Inc.
- Nestle SA
- Phillips Candy
- Purdys Chocolatier
- Savencia SA
- The Hershey Co.
- Yildiz Holding AS
