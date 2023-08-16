Global Organic Soap Market - Growing Popularity of Private Label Brands and Improvements in Labeling and Packaging Drive Growth

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Organic Soap Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive study explores the growing trend of organic soap in the Soap, Bath and Shower Products market, fueled by its natural ingredients and gentle, effective cleansing experience.

The "Global Organic Soap Market 2023-2027" report delves into the increasing popularity of organic soap, which is made from natural ingredients, including plant-based oils, essential oils, and natural fragrances. It is free of synthetic chemicals, preservatives, and artificial fragrances, making it appealing to environmentally conscious consumers.

The report projects significant growth in the organic soap market, with a forecasted increase of USD 145.15 million during 2022-2027, at a CAGR of 7.18% during the forecast period.

Key Drivers of Market Growth

The report identifies several factors driving the organic soap market growth, including:

Improvements in labeling and packaging of organic soaps Growing popularity of private-label brands Increasing prominence of social media influencers

Market Segmentation

The organic soap market is segmented as follows:

Distribution Channel:

Online

Supermarkets and hypermarkets

General stores

Product:

Organic bar soap

Organic liquid soap

Geographical Landscape:

North America

Europe

APAC (Asia-Pacific)

South America

Middle East and Africa

Vendor Analysis

The report provides a robust vendor analysis, highlighting leading organic soap market vendors, including:

Anuspa Heritage Pvt Ltd.

Beach Organics Skin Care

Botanie Natural Soap Inc

Dr. Bronners Magic Soaps

EO Products

Erbaviva LLC

Khadi Natural

Loccitane International SA

Mountain Valley Springs India Pvt. Ltd.

Natura and Co Holding SA

Neals Yard Ltd.

Osmia Organics

Pangea Organics Inc.

Trulys Natural Products

Unilever PLC

The report offers valuable insights into the organic soap market size, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis. This information is essential for industry stakeholders, manufacturers, retailers, and investors seeking to capitalize on the growing demand for organic skincare products.

