Global Natural Gas Market Insights Report 2023 with Regional Projections to 2027 for Transport, Industrial, Electric Power, and Others

The global natural gas market will grow from $955.74 billion in 2022 to $1.02 trillion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The natural gas market is expected to grow from $1.37 trillion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.5%.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for natural gas? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? This report answers all these questions and many more. The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.



The growth in the natural gas market is due to increased global economic activity, an increase in usage of electricity, and refined petroleum from developing nations is expected to drive the market in the future. An increase in the usage of the electric power sector is expected to propel the growth of the natural gas market going forward. For instance according to the U.S electricity information administration, a US-based government agency, in the year 2021, the United States used about 30.28 trillion cubic feet (TCF) of natural gas which is about 37% of total natural gas used for the generation of electricity. This is used to cover 32% of the total electricity used in the US. Therefore, an increase in usage of the electric power sector is driving the growth of the natural gas market.

Extraction companies are making significant investments in renewable sources of power for the sustainable extraction of crude oil and natural gas from oil fields. Crude oil and natural gas production are energy-intensive and renewable technologies like solar, wind, biomass, and geothermal, and are being used in producing crude oil and natural gas at lower costs and lower emissions, which are the major trends witnessed in the global natural gas market.



In October 2022, BP PLC, a UK-based multinational oil and gas company, acquired Archaea Energy for an amount of $3.3 billion. With this transaction, BP's strategic bioenergy transition growth engine would expand more quickly. By acquiring Archaea, BP would strengthen its position in the US biogas market, improving its capacity to support customers' decarbonization objectives and advancing its ambition to lower the typical carbon intensity of the energy products it sells. Archaea Energy is a US-based biogas company and one of the largest renewable natural gas ("RNG") producers in the country.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the natural gas market in 2021. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



Major players in the natural gas market include PetroChina Co. Ltd., Husky Energy Inc., NGL Energy Partners L.P., Devon Energy Corp., and VNG - Verbundnetz Gas Aktiengesellschaft.

