Starbox Applies Synchronous Voice-to-Image Technology to its StarboxAI ImPro

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: STBX) ("Starbox" or "the Company”), a service provider of cash rebates, digital advertising, and payment solutions, proudly unveils its latest innovation within the StarboxAI ImPro module: the voice-to-image capability (the “Technology”). Designed with versatility in mind, this feature is targeted to bringing changes across a multiple of business industries, offering a fresh approach to visualizing ideas and concepts in real-time.



The voice-to-image technology of StarboxAI ImPro is expected to simplify business communications. The key function is that the Technology comprehends and translates vocal inputs, producing images that encapsulate the vocal inputs. This capability is anticipated to be applied to various scenarios, such as:

Corporate Conference Room Visualization: The Technology dynamically produces relevant visuals of vocal content delivered during a business conference on projected screen, enhancing comprehension and participation.

Marketing Campaign Visualization: Marketing and advertising teams can brainstorm campaign ideas vocally, and the Technology can generate images representing the campaign's ideas, themes, or target audiences, assisting in verbal brainstorming and visual campaign design.

Advanced Forensics : Police departments can leverage this Technology by having witnesses orally describe the facial features of a suspect, and the Technology will generate the facial composite image of such suspect in real-time.

Memory Visualization for Therapeutic Insight : In therapeutic setting, patients can articulate deeply-held memories or past experiences. The Technology then crafts a visual representation of these recollections, providing a tangible point of reference for exploration and healing within the psychological and therapeutic journey.

Revolutionizing Creative Writing: Writers can orally describe a scene, setting, or event in their story, prompting the Technology to craft detailed images, which can offer readers an immersive experience, allowing them to visualize novels or scripts.



Mr. Lee Choon Wooi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Starbox, commented, “Our voice-to-image capability is expected to provide a new tool for business innovation. Beyond enhancing teleconferencing experiences, this Technology may change how we visualize ideas, turning abstract concepts, orally delivered, into visual images."

The Technology not only aims to accelerate the content creation and decision-making process, but may also introduce innovative ways for people to express, share, and collaborate.

About Starbox Group Holdings Ltd.

Headquartered in Malaysia, Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. is a technology-driven, rapidly growing company with innovation as its focus. Starbox is aiming to be a comprehensive AI solutions provider within Southeast Asia and also engages in building a cash rebate, digital advertising, and payment solution business ecosystem targeting micro, small, and medium enterprises that lack the bandwidth to develop an in-house data management system for effective marketing. The Company connects retail merchants with retail shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebates offered by retail merchants on its GETBATS website and mobile app. The Company provides digital advertising services to advertisers through its SEEBATS website and mobile app, GETBATS website and mobile app and social media. The Company also provides payment solution services to merchants. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://ir.starboxholdings.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “approximates,” “assesses,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

