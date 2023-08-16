Global Heart-lung Machine Market, 2023-2030: Medtronic, Terumo Europe, LivaNova Leading the Competitive Landscape

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Heart-lung Machine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, By Component (Oxygenators, Pumps, Cannula), By Application, By End-use (Hospitals, Cardiac Centers), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global heart-lung machine market size is expected to reach USD 3.66 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2030. The cardiopulmonary bypass (CPB) machine, also known as a heart-lung machine, plays a significant role in open heart surgeries, including procedures to address Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs). It temporarily takes over the functions of the heart and lungs, allowing surgeons to operate on a still heart while maintaining blood circulation and oxygenation.



According to the World Health Organization (WHO), CVDs are one of the primary causes of global mortality, resulting in an estimated 17.9 million deaths annually. In the U.S., heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women. Moreover, the high prevalence of heart disease leads to an increased demand for a wide range of cardiovascular surgeries, such as open heart, with approximately 500,000 surgeries performed annually. The cardiopulmonary bypass (CPB) machine market is growing due to rising cardiovascular surgeries and advancements in surgical techniques and technologies. As a result, the CPB machine market is experiencing growth due to its crucial role in cardiac surgery.



In 2022, the oxygenators segment held the largest share, accounting for 25.87% of the CPB machine market. Oxygenators are critical components in CPB procedures as they facilitate the removal of carbon dioxide and the addition of oxygen to the blood, effectively performing the respiratory function of the lungs

In 2022, the coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) segment held the largest share, accounting for 31.07% of the CPB machine market. The increasing prevalence of CVDs and the growing demand for bypass surgeries drive the growth of the CABG segment

In 2022, the hospital segment held the largest share of 81.07% in the CPB machine market. This dominance is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of CVDs, advancements in surgical procedures, and the growing demand for cardiac surgeries. In addition, the aging population plays a significant role in market growth, as it is more susceptible to heart valve diseases and other cardiovascular conditions

In 2022, North America held the dominant share of 41.62% in the CPB machine market. This significant market share is primarily attributed to factors such as a high incidence of heart disease, a sizable aging population, and a strong healthcare infrastructure. These factors collectively contributed to the growth of the North American region

Medtronic

Terumo Europe NV

LivaNova, Inc.

Getinge

Braile Biomedica

NIPRO

Tianjin Welcome Medical Equipment Co., Ltd.

ELITE LIFECARE

Hemovent GmbH

MERA (Senko Medical Instrument Mfg. Co., Ltd.)

Technowood International Pte. Ltd.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.18 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.66 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global











