Statistics for Quality Control Webinar for Industry Professionals

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Statistics for Quality Control" webinar has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 6-hour virtual seminar will focus on the steps and techniques used to quantify variability in manufacturing processes and ensure the production of high-quality products.

The "Statistics for Quality Control" webinar will primarily cover statistical quality control, providing attendees with information on how to obtain objective, unbiased, and useful data for decision making. The emphasis will be on the set-up and use of acceptance sampling systems and analytical procedures.

The objective of this virtual seminar is to equip personnel involved in production operations, supervisors, and management with information that can be immediately implemented. While the presentation involves statistical techniques, the focus will be on practical application rather than extensive theoretical discussions.

Presented examples will highlight the manufacturing processes and quality assurance requirements in the medical device and pharmaceutical industries.

Why Should You Attend

Process and quality control are vital for a company's reputation and success. Implementing effective quality management systems and using statistical process control and statistical quality control techniques can reduce costs associated with production waste and defects, leading to the delivery of high-quality products. Furthermore, compliance with regulatory authorities often requires a robust quality management system.

Key Topics Covered in the Webinar:

Lecture 1 - It's a System! Elements of Quality Management

Deming 14 points for total quality management

Dr. Ishikawa, seven quality control tools (7-QC) and supplementals (7-SUPP)

Pareto principle (80/20 rule)

Shewhart (Plan, Do, Study, Act)

Lecture 2 - Regulatory Requirements in Quality Management

FDA Quality System Regulation (QSR)

ISO 13485:2016

IS 9001:2015

Harmonization of regulations with FDA guidance/regulations

Lecture 3 - Statistical Basics

Descriptive and Graphical Techniques

Histograms

Scatterplots

Pareto charts

Cause and effect (fishbone) diagrams

Defect concentration diagrams

Lecture 4 - Statistical Quality Control - Attribute Sampling Plans

C= 0/Zero Acceptance

Single sample plan

Double-sampling plan

Multiple sampling plan

Sequential sampling plan

Skip-lot sampling plan

Lecture 5 - Statistical Quality Control - Variables Sampling Plans

Sampling size and critical distance

Known vs. unknown standard deviation

One or two specification limits

Using ANSI Z1.9

Webinar Speaker

The "Statistics for Quality Control" webinar will be presented by Elaine Eisenbeisz, a seasoned private practice statistician and owner of Omega Statistics. With over 30 years of experience in creating data and information solutions, Elaine has worked with a wide range of industries, including clinical, biotech, healthcare, and nutraceuticals. She is well-versed in statistical methodology and analysis and has published work in peer-reviewed journals.



For more information about this webinar visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iu7awk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.