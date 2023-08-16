Coinfest Asia to Be Attended by Over 3,000 Participants and 100 Notable Speakers in the Web3 Industry

Dubai, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Coinfest Asia 2023 by Coinvestasi, will take place on August 24-25 in Jimbaran, Bali. In its second edition, Coinfest Asia will act as a bridge between the web2 and web3 industries, aiming to create a more resilient web3 industry.









This event is projected to gather more than 3,000 participants, with the majority coming from abroad. This makes Coinfest Asia the biggest web3 festival event in Asia, especially in Indonesia, this year. Coinfest Asia will present more than 100 speakers from various web2 and web3 sectors. The speakers will collaborate in various interesting sessions that will discuss the web3 ecosystem from different perspectives, ranging from innovation, technology, adoption, to regulation.

Some of the speakers who attended were, The Head of CoFTRA Indonesia, Didid Noordiatmoko; Director of CFX, Subani; Co-Founder Animoca Brands, Yat Siu; Co-Founder Ledger, Thomas France; Direction of Solution Architect Alibaba Cloud, Eggy Tanuwijaya; CEO Indodax, Oscar Darmawan; CEO Ballet, Bobby Lee; Regional Director SEA and Central Asia Chainalysis, Joshua Foo; Chief Commercial Officer OKX, Lennix Lai; Head of DeFi Algorand, Daniel Oon; VP Sales APAC Fireblocks, Amy Zhang, and many others.

"We believe that the future of web3 and the open metaverse is centered on Asia, and we are pleased to see Coinfest Asia creating a platform for collaboration and knowledge sharing by bridging the gap between web2 and web3. Together, we will drive the advancement and exponential growth of the web3 space," said Yat Siu, Co-Founder of Animoca Brands.

In the main event, Coinfest Asia will have two main stages, namely Converge and Sunset. Additionally, Coinfest Asia offers various activities to facilitate connections between industry players and web2 and web3 communities. Some of these activities include the Breakout Room, where participants can engage in deeper conversations with speakers, and the Bull House, where industry leaders and regulators gather.

Furthermore, there is a Play Area where participants can have fun and get the chance to win attractive prizes, Government Pitching, which showcases web3 projects seeking to collaborate with the government, and many others.

Coinfest Asia has garnered support from more than 30 leading companies in the web2 and web3 industries, including Fireblocks, Ripple, Pintu, PinkSale, Coinstore.com, Cregis, Gate.io, Zetrix, Algorand, Alibaba Cloud, Binance, Tokocrypto, Indodax, Circle, among others.

Apart from the main event over two days, Coinfest Asia also presents Coinfest Week, a series of side events happening before and after the main event. Coinfest Week will take place from August 23 and will be spread across various locations in Bali.

Through Coinfest Week, participants can expand their connections and do businesses with influential key leaders, such as Inner Circle organized by Circle, Bite, Brews, and Blockchain by AWS, Buzz & Booze by CoinEx, Official After Party hosted by Coinfest Asia and Jagad, and many more









About Coinfest Asia

Coinfest Asia by Coinvestasi, is an annual crypto, web3, and blockchain festival hosted by one of Indonesia's leading crypto and blockchain news portals, Coinvestasi. Each year, Coinfest Asia revolves around a unique theme tailored to the latest developments in web3 technology.

The inaugural Coinfest Asia took place on August 25-26, 2022, at Café Del Mar in Bali. In its first year, Coinfest Asia successfully presented various exciting showcases and platform releases involving more than 2000 users and leaders in the WEB3 and blockchain industry. Additionally, Coinfest Asia 2022 received sponsorship from several major companies in the crypto, blockchain, and WEB3 sectors, including Fireblocks, Elliptic, Fastex, Enjinstarter, Pintu, Indodax, 1inch, Emurgo, Advance.AI, KunciCoin, Deepcoin, Tezos, Paras, Coinstore, BRI Ventures, Nanovest, and Biznet.





About Coinvestasi

Founded in 2017, Coinvestasi provides daily informative and creative content for Indonesian crypto and blockchain enthusiasts on Coinvestasi.com, YouTube , Instagram , and engages in daily discussions on Twitter , Telegram , and the Discord Community. Coinvestasi is part of the media group Indonesia Crypto Network (ICN ).





