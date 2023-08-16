Europe Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Industry Analysis Report 2023-2028: The Smart Healthcare Revolution is Transforming Patient-Centric Care

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market, By Product, By Application, By End User, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe's remote patient monitoring devices market is poised for remarkable growth throughout the forecast period 2024-2028

This expansion is underpinned by a convergence of factors that collectively shape a transformative landscape in healthcare. The pervasive prevalence of lifestyle disorders, intertwined with the relentless progression of technological advancements in the realm of medical devices, is catalyzing the ascent of the Europe remote patient monitoring devices market.

At its core, remote patient monitoring devices usher in a paradigm shift in healthcare delivery. These devices empower healthcare providers to continuously monitor, report, and analyze real-time insights into a patient's disease state, enabling them to deliver efficient care remotely. These devices hold the capability to continually track vital metrics such as blood pressure, heart activity, body temperature, and pulse rate, among others. Moreover, they serve as invaluable tools in the ongoing assessment and management of chronic ailments.

The landscape is further fueled by a multifaceted tapestry of factors that collectively propels market growth. Increasing public awareness is cultivating a receptive environment for the adoption of remote patient monitoring devices. This is augmented by a robust expansion of the geriatric population, a segment inherently susceptible to an array of diseases and conditions.

For instance, in the United Kingdom, statistics from the dementia hub illuminate that two in 100 individuals between the ages of 65 and 69 grapple with dementia, with the ratio escalating to one in five for those aged 85 to 89. Notably, Alzheimer's disease, accounting for 60% to 80% of cases in Europe, resonates as a poignant concern.

Bolstering this trajectory is the rapid stride of technological advancement across Europe. The integration of cutting-edge technologies is propelling the elevation of healthcare quality and efficacy, while simultaneously reducing hospital admissions. The trajectory aligns with a broader objective of tracking and managing complex medical conditions from the comfort of patients' homes. With a steadfast commitment to innovation, Europe's remote patient monitoring devices market is poised to embrace the horizon of possibilities.

The palpable synergy of these factors is expected to shape a transformative landscape within Europe's healthcare arena. As technology continues to weave a tapestry of innovation, healthcare delivery stands at the cusp of an evolution. The confluence of lifestyle disorder prevalence, technological innovation, and an aging demographic paints a compelling picture of progress within the Europe remote patient monitoring devices market. This landscape is poised to undergo a profound shift, ultimately enhancing the quality of care and the well-being of patients across Europe.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present Europe Remote Patient Monitoring Devices market

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Medtronic Plc

OMRON Healthcare Europe B.V.

Masimo Europe Limited

Abbott Laboratories Limited

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Dexcom, Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc.

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (Welch Allyn)

Report Scope:



Europe Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market, By Product:

Special Monitors

Blood Glucose Monitors

Cardiac Rhythm Monitors

Respiratory Monitors

Anesthesia Monitors

Vital Sign Monitors

Blood Pressure Monitors

Pulse Oximeters

Heart Rate Monitor (ECG)

Temperature Monitor

Others

Europe Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market, By Application:

Diabetes

Hypertension

Cardiovascular Diseases

Weight Management & Fitness Monitoring

Others

Europe Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market, By End User:

Hospital Based Patients

Ambulatory Patients

Home Healthcare

Europe Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market, By Region:

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Finland

Greece

Portugal

Bulgaria

Croatia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a54dma

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.