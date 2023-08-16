InfiniBox SSA II Named Winner of the “Most Innovative Hyperscaler Implementation” Award for the Second Consecutive Year at the Flash Memory Summit 2023

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat, a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions, today announced that the InfiniBox™ SSA II received a Best of Show Award at the Flash Memory Summit 2023. Infinidat’s all-flash solution was recognized as “Most Innovative Hyperscaler Implementation.” The InfiniBox SSA II continues to stand out as the industry’s fastest all-flash storage array with unprecedented low latency and unmatched cyber resilience.



“The InfiniBox SSA II continues to raise the bar in enterprise storage performance, cyber resilience, and cost effectiveness. Winning the ‘Most Innovative Hyperscaler Implementation’ Award at the Flash Memory Summit reinforces the value that our solution delivers for enterprises and the hyperscaler community,” said Eric Herzog, CMO at Infinidat. “This is the second year in a row that our InfiniBox SSA II has been recognized and honored at the FMS conference. It’s where the best of the best all-flash solutions get the spotlight, and we are pleased that Infinidat is in the winner’s circle once again.”

“Hyperscaler customers demand cyber resiliency and storage consolidation spanning multi-petabyte storage infrastructure which can deliver attractive total cost of ownership,” said Jay Kramer, Chairman of the Awards Program and President of Network Storage Advisors Inc. “We are proud to recognize Infinidat for its InfiniBox SSA II, with advanced cyber resiliency provided by InfiniSafe. This helps enterprise customers detect and recover from cyberattacks. In the case of a particular Fortune 50 financial services customer, the Infinidat solution resulted in a reduction to the overall array count from >120 storage arrays to only 40 Infinidat arrays. This multi-petabyte system achieved multi-million-dollar cost savings.”

The InfiniBox SSA II utilizes 100% solid state technology for persistent storage, which, when coupled with Neural Cache and the company’s software advancements with autonomous automation, takes groundbreaking performance to the next level. The new InfiniBox SSA II delivers lower latency than any other enterprise storage platform in the industry, delivering an unprecedented 35 microseconds of latency, which drives optimal real-world application and workload performance.

In addition, the InfiniBox SSA II delivers 100% availability, white glove service, and lower total cost of ownership that defines the industry acclaimed InfiniBox® customer experience. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of enterprise storage and cyber resilient solutions powered by a common software architecture across our InfiniBox, InfiniBox SSA II and InfiniGuard® platforms, including Infinidat’s cyber storage resiliency solution − InfiniSafe®. The InfiniBox SSA II is available with Infinidat’s flexible consumption options, including Storage-as-a-Service with Infinidat’s FLX program, Capacity on Demand with Infinidat’s Elastic Pricing model, and traditional purchase.

For more information about the InfiniBox SSA II, click here.

About Infinidat

Infinidat helps enterprises and service providers empower their data-driven competitive advantage at scale. Infinidat’s software defined storage architecture delivers microsecond latency, 100% availability, cyber storage resilience and scalability with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than competing storage technologies. The company offers an award-winning portfolio of enterprise storage solutions for primary and secondary storage deployments. The corporate headquarters are based in Herzliya, Israel, and U.S. headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com .

