Comera Life Sciences Announces Publication of Study Reinforcing Caffeine’s Viscosity Reducing Capabilities

Data published in the Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences support further development of caffeine as a viscosity reducing agent for subcutaneous formulations of monoclonal antibodies

WOBURN, Mass., Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMRA), a life sciences company developing a new generation of biologic medicines to improve patient access, safety, and convenience, today announced the peer-reviewed publication of preclinical data in the Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences, which provide further evidence of caffeine’s viscosity reducing capabilities and support further development of caffeine as a viscosity reducing agent for subcutaneous (SQ) formulations of monoclonal antibodies.



These studies aimed to assess the pharmacokinetic (PK) characteristics of caffeine and its influence on the PK behavior of a representative monoclonal antibody (mAb) ipilimumab. The outcomes show rapid SQ absorption and elimination of caffeine, regardless of whether it was administered alone or in conjunction with the monoclonal antibody. Notably, caffeine exhibited no impact on the PK profiles of ipilimumab with SQ administration. Moreover, when caffeine was injected SQ at various dosage levels, no irritation or adverse effects were observed at the injection site.

“This study is an important validation of caffeine’s potential to address critical viscosity challenges in developing subcutaneous biologics,” said Robert Mahoney, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Comera. “The results further support the rapid dissociation of caffeine upon subcutaneous injection and that caffeine does not affect pharmacokinetic profiles of the model monoclonal antibody, both of which are critical features of a successful subcutaneous formulation.”

“Comera continues to innovate on the delivery of biologic medicines and this publication reflects our extensive expertise in solving some of the most challenging problems in protein engineering,” said Jeffrey Hackman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Comera. “These insights bring us closer to delivering transformative solutions that have the potential to revolutionize the way we administer essential medicines. We look forward to continuing the development of caffeine as a viscosity reducing agent for subcutaneous monoclonal antibody formulations, while also embarking on the expansion of our computational modeling tools to potentially include cutting-edge AI capabilities.”

The publication titled, "Preclinical Pharmacokinetic Study on Caffeine as an Excipient for Monoclonal Antibody Formulations," is available online here.

About Comera Life Sciences

Leading a compassionate new era in medicine, Comera Life Sciences is applying a deep knowledge of formulation science and technology to transform essential biologic medicines from intravenous (IV) to subcutaneous (SQ) forms. The goal of this approach is to provide patients with the freedom of self-injectable care, reduce institutional dependency and to put patients at the center of their treatment regimen.

To learn more about the Comera Life Sciences mission, as well as the proprietary SQore™ platform, visit https://comeralifesciences.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including, but not limited to: the Company’s ability to maintain the listing of its securities on the Nasdaq Capital Market; the price of the Company’s securities may be volatile due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which the Company plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting the Company’s business and changes in the capital structure; the Company’s ability to execute on its business plans, forecasts, and other expectations and identify and realize additional opportunities; the risk of economic downturns and the possibility of rapid change in the highly competitive industry in which the Company operates; the risk that the Company and its current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize the Company’s products or services, or experience significant delays in doing so; the risk that we will be unable to continue to attract and retain third-party collaborators, including collaboration partners and licensors; the risk that the Company may never achieve or sustain profitability; the risk that the Company will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that the Company experiences difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that third-party suppliers and manufacturers are not able to fully and timely meet their obligations; the risk that the Company is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property; the risk that the Company is unable to secure regulatory approval for its product candidates; the effect of any resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic or other public health emergencies on the Company’s business; general economic conditions; and other risks and uncertainties described in Item 1A of Part I of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 17, 2023 under “Risk Factors” and in other filings that have been made or will be made with the SEC. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Comera assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Comera can give no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Contacts

Comera Investor

John Woolford

ICR Westwicke

John.Woolford@westwicke.com

Comera Press

Jon Yu

ICR Westwicke

ComeraPR@westwicke.com