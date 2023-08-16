Automotive DC-DC Converter Market Size Worth USD 17.42 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at a CAGR of 29.4%

Pune, India., Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive DC-DC converter market size was valued at USD 2.25 billion in 2022. The market is poised to expand from USD 2.87 billion in 2023 to USD 17.42 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 29.4% over the study period. The rise is driven by the growing sales of electric vehicles driven by the rising endeavour of companies to reduce carbon emissions. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its research report, titled “Automotive DC-DC Converter Market, 2023-2030”.

The global automotive DC-DC converter market research reports offers a comprehensive and insightful analysis of automotive DC-DC converter industry.

Drivers & Restraints-

Rise in Electric Vehicle Sales to Propel Industry Expansion

The automotive DC-DC converter market growth is being impelled by increasing sales of electric vehicles. Besides, numerous governments are investing in the development of charging infrastructure. However, the regulatory challenges associated with the deployment of automotive DC-DC converters may hamper industry expansion to a considerable extent.

Report Highlights:



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 29.4% 2030 Value Projection USD 17.42 Billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2023 USD 2.87 Billion Historical Data for 2019-2021 No. of Pages 200

Competitive Landscape-

Leading Companies Formulate Various Strategies to Strengthen Industry Foothold

Major automotive DC-DC converter players are formulating and adopting a range of strategic initiatives for strengthening the positions of their businesses. These comprise merger agreements, partnerships, collaborations, and the launch of new products. Additional steps comprise an increase in research activities.

Segments-

Isolated Segment to Lead Impelled by its Excellent Operation

On the basis of type, the market is fragmented into non-isolated and isolated. The isolated segment is anticipated to expand at a considerable rate over the projected period. The segment held a dominating market share driven by the minimization of noise and interference, improvement of safety, and protection of sensitive circuitry.

Passenger Cars Segment to Gain Traction Driven by Growing Expenditure on EVs

Based on application, the market is segregated into commercial vehicles and passenger cars. The passenger cars segment held a large market share in 2022 and is estimated to exhibit appreciable expansion over the study period. The expansion is driven by the increasing consumer expenditure on electric passenger cars.

BEV Segment to Hold Major Share Propelled by their Rising Popularity

By vehicle type, the market is classified into Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) and Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs). The BEV segment accounted for a key market value and is expected to expand at a substantial rate throughout the projected period. The rise is impelled by the increasing popularity of the product with rising recognition of environmental benefits. Based on geography, the market for automotive DC-DC converters has been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Segmentation By Type Isolated

Non-Isolated By Application Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles By Vehicle Type BEV

PHEV





Regional Insights-

Asia Pacific to Hold Major Share Impelled by Favorable Government Policies

The Asia Pacific automotive DC-DC converter market share held a key market share and is anticipated to expand at a substantial CAGR over the projected period. The rise is driven by the increasing charging infrastructure and supportive government policies in the region.

The Europe market is slated to grow at an appreciable pace over the study period. The surge is impelled by rising government incentives and subsidies for the reduction of upfront cost.

Report Coverage:

The report gives a substantial coverage of the latest trends propelling the automotive DC-DC converter industry expansion over the study period. It further delves into the major driving and restraining factors impelling the business landscape over the forthcoming years. Additional aspects comprise the impact of COVID-19 on market growth.

A list of prominent Automotive DC-DC Converters manufacturers operating in the global market:

SHINDENGEN ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. (Japan)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

RECOM Power GmbH (Germany)

Continental AG (Germany)

Infineon Technology AG (Germany)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (U.S.)

Eaton Corporation plc (U.S.)

Texas Instruments (U.S.)

Vitesco Technologies GmbH (Germany)

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)

BorgWarner Inc. (U.S.)

Vicor Corporation (U.S.)

TDK-Lambda Corporation (Japan)

Hella (Germany)

Toyota Industries Corporation (Japan)

COVID-19 Impact:

Rising Significance of Sustainable Transportation Led to Resilient Market amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic led to a decline in the sales of electric vehicles considering economic uncertainties and lockdown measures. The period recorded the shutdown of numerous dealerships. The pandemic led to an upsurge in the significance of sustainable transportation. This led to a shift in consumer inclination for the prioritization of green initiatives.

Notable Industry Development:

July 2022 – Vitesco Technologies and the Renault Group partnered for the joint development and production of power electronics. The partnership would help Renault in providing Vitesco Technologies with a multi-year contract for Renault’s power electronics.

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

Key Insights Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Porters Five Forces Analysis Technological Developments Impact of Covid-19

Global Automotive DC-DC Converter Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Definitions Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Isolated Non-Isolated Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Passenger Cars Commercial Vehicles Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type BEV PHEV Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Rest of the world

North America Automotive DC-DC Converter Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Isolated Non-Isolated Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Passenger Cars Commercial Vehicles Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type BEV PHEV Market Analysis – By Country The U.S. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type Canada Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type Mexico Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type

Europe Automotive DC-DC Converter Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Isolated Non-Isolated Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Passenger Cars Commercial Vehicles Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type BEV PHEV Market Analysis – By Country Germany Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type France Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type UK Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type Rest of Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type

Asia Pacific Automotive DC-DC Converter Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Isolated Non-Isolated Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Passenger Cars Commercial Vehicles Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type BEV PHEV Market Analysis – By Country China Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type India Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type Japan Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type South Korea Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type Rest of Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type

Rest of the World Automotive DC-DC Converter Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Isolated Non-Isolated Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Passenger Cars Commercial Vehicles Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type BEV PHEV



