Forbes Names Micah Kelley A Top Next-Generation Wealth Advisor In 2023

Sewickley, Pennsylvania, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Kelley Financial Group is excited to announce that Forbes named Micah Kelley a Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisor for 2023.

Micah Kelley is a Partner and Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor at The Kelley Financial Group. For 15 years his areas of focus have included giving advice on: retirement planning, wealth management planning, small business retirement planning, and education planning strategies.

According to Forbes, “The average age of a financial advisor is 56, with some 20% of the workforce indicating that they are five years or less away from retirement.” As a true visionary in the financial industry, Micah has solidified his position as a trusted partner for individuals, families, and businesses seeking to secure their financial legacies. The Forbes "Next-Gen Wealth Advisor" recognition reinforces the dedication to continuous growth, innovation, and unwavering client advocacy.

The group has over 85 years of combined financial planning experience. Each advisor on the team is licensed and qualified to counsel on matters pertaining to their individual expertise. They believe in building long-term relationships, based on knowledge and integrity.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

The Kelley Financial Group is a team of financial advisors in Pittsburgh, each with varying backgrounds and specialties. They work in conjunction with each other, and strategic partners, to produce a holistic methodology. They believe this holistic approach provides the maximum benefit to clients.

Micah and The Kelley Financial Group are committed to assisting their clients along the journey to financial freedom. They understand that comprehensive financial planning allows them to uncover and understand the true needs, goals, and concerns of each client. Emphasizing the importance of comprehensive financial planning, they strive to positively impact their client’s lives; demonstrating this by continually communicating with clients throughout any situation.

The firm helps clients take control of their current finances by assisting them to make a budget, manage their debt, plan for emergency funds, and set aside for future goals, but they can also help with much more. The following is a non-inclusive list of areas The Kelley Financial Group offers expertise in:

Retirement Planning Plan for retirement Setting up IRA contributions Roth conversions Efficient portfolio withdrawal strategies

Small Businesses

Family Finances Planning for special needs care

Charitable Giving

Estate Planning Planning for elderly care Setting up a wealth transfer

Wealth Management

Education Planning Planning for college

Investments Set up a financial portfolio Analyze retirement funds

Social Security

Insurances Select a life insurance plan



Their goal, as financial advisors, is to help clients pursue their financial goals and help make their lives more financially efficient. To do this, they utilize comprehensive wealth management and financial planning tools customized to their client’s needs and goals.

Forbes- Micah Kelley

###

Media Contact



Author Name: Micah Kelley

Company Name: The Kelley Financial Group

Local Address: 1605 Carmody Ct #301 Sewickley, Pennsylvania 15143

Phone Number: (412) 528-1920

Company email: info@kfg1.com

Website Url: https://www.thekelleyfinancialgroup.com/









































Attachment