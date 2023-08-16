Australia Contact Lens Markets, Competition, Forecasts & Opportunities, 2028F: Technological Advances Such as Light Adaptive Lenses & Multifocal Toric Lenses to Create New Growth Prospects

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Contact Lens Market By Material Type By Design By Wear Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel, Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2018-2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Australia contact lens market is poised to experience a noteworthy growth trajectory, anticipated to achieve a significant Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) through 2028

This growth is primarily propelled by the escalating geriatric population, where the natural vision capabilities of individuals gradually deteriorate with age. The utilization of contact lenses to address various vision disorders, including myopia, hypermetropia, astigmatism, and presbyopia, has become integral.

The prevalence of myopia and ocular disorders has led to a surge in demand for contact lenses, and specialty lenses tailored to specific patient needs have emerged in response. Notably, specialized lenses like scleral lenses, designed for corneal irregularities, have gained prominence.

Furthermore, the burgeoning penetration of internet-connected devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops has contributed to adverse effects on eye vision. In a changing landscape of trends and beauty standards, an increasing preference for contact lenses over prescription eyeglasses is propelling market growth in Australia.

The flourishing e-commerce sector, coupled with heightened customer demand for convenient online shopping for contact lenses, is set to foster market expansion. Health awareness and the adoption of active lifestyles have also fueled the preference for contact lenses, offering a comfortable and clear vision solution during physical activities.

Technological advancements, including moisture seal technology and artificial intelligence integration, are anticipated to play a pivotal role in driving market growth in the foreseeable future. However, challenges associated with contact lens usage, including side effects and limited awareness about proper usage and care, present obstacles to market expansion.

Increased Incidences of Myopia



The incidence of Myopia is significantly increasing in Australia. This is due to the increase in online screen time. The changing lifestyle patterns have made people spend more time on different social media platforms. The incidence of COVID-19 has changed the scenario and has made work-from-home and online education the new normal.

As a result of this, people are spending more time in front of the screen, leading to the prevalence of different eye problems. According to the World Health Organization, the prevalence of myopia will climb to 31.8 percent in 2030, 40 percent in 2040, and 48.1 percent in 2050 in Australia.

The need for contact lenses is increasing as the number of people with refractive disorders rises. Additionally, Australia's population is aging due to increasing life expectancy. According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, as of 30th June 2020, there were approximately 4.2 million aged population comprising 16% of the total population of Australia.



Technological Advancements



Many technological advancements in contact lenses are driving the futuristic growth of the market. Technological advancements, such as light adaptive lenses, multifocal toric lenses, etc., are expected to create new prospects for the growth of the contact lens market in Australia. For instance, Bausch + Lomb Ultra launched its Multifocal for Astigmatism (Bausch + Lomb) contact lens.



Additionally, research is being conducted to use contact lens as a drug delivery system because contact lens directly touches the surface of the eye and can provide medicine where it is required in the eye. Contact lenses to monitor the health of the eye is also launched in the market.

In the health monitoring contact lens, the lens monitors the intraocular pressure of the patients at risk of glaucoma. All these factors will create lucrative opportunities for market growth in the coming years.

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Australia contact lens market.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

CooperVision Australia

SAS ONE PTY LTD.

Johnson & Johnson Australia

Alcon Laboratories (Australia) Pty Ltd.

Capricornia Contact Lens Pty Ltd.

Gelflex Australia

Bausch & Lomb (Australia) Pty Ltd

Menicon Australia Pty Ltd.

ColourVUE Australia

Contact Lens Centre Australia

Report Scope:



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2018-2021

Base Year: 2022

Estimated Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2028

Australia Contact Lens Market, By Material Type:

Silicone hydrogel

Hydrogel

Gas permeable

Others

Australia Contact Lens Market, By Design:

Spherical

Toric

Multifocal

Others

Australia Contact Lens Market, By Wear Type:

Disposable

Reusable

Australia Contact Lens Market, By Application:

Corrective

Therapeutic

Cosmetic

Others

Australia Contact Lens Market, By Distribution Channel:

Retail Stores

Hospitals & Clinics

Online

Australia Contact Lens Market, By Region:

Australia Capital Territory & New South Wales

Northern Territory & Southern Australia

Western Australia

Queensland

Victoria & Tasmania

