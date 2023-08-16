Hill International Awarded Contract to Manage Montgomery County’s Ridge Pike Improvement Project

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. and PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International, delivering the infrastructure of change, announced today it was awarded a contract by Montgomery County (County) to provide construction management services for Sections A, B, and C of the Ridge Pike Improvement Project in Montgomery County, PA.



The project will reconstruct Ridge Pike between Norristown and Philadelphia, with additional widening and safety improvements at specific locations along the route. Once complete, the project will reduce congestion and improve roadway safety, enhance stormwater management systems, provide safer access for pedestrians and buses, and help the communities and businesses along Ridge Pike remain economically competitive. More than 30,000 vehicles use the 5-mile section of the project’s roadway daily. The roadway and many of the structures remaining along Ridge Pike today have been part of the local landscape for a very long time, some dating to colonial times.

Hill will manage three sections of the project. Section A requires complex engineering in areas near the Pennsylvania Turnpike, Norfolk Southern rail lines, and a Sunoco pipeline. The Section also includes two new bridges and widening to support a proposed Turnpike interchange. Section B, in a busy commercial area, will be widened to include one new bridge and a center left-turn lane. Section C will include widening at major intersections to reduce impacts to the adjacent residential communities.

Hill’s services will include implementing a project controls system, schedule analysis and monitoring, management reporting, document control, cost estimating, third-party coordination, design reviews, constructability reviews, change management, claims avoidance, community outreach coordination, and related on-site and field services.

Hill Senior Vice President, Mid-Atlantic Vic Spinabelli said of the award: “We are excited to have Montgomery County as a new client for Hill and are looking forward to being involved with such an important and transformative project as Ridge Pike. I know our experience and expertise will add value to the project and deliver the results the County expects.”

Hill Chief Executive Officer Raouf S. Ghali adds: “Infrastructure projects, especially transportation infrastructure, are a hallmark of Hill. This is largely due to the many successful road and highway programs and projects we’ve helped realize in Pennsylvania and across the U.S. The award of the Ridge Pike Improvement project continues our commitment to infrastructure excellence.”

About Hill International

Hill International, with more than 3,200 professionals in over 100 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, advisory, dispute resolution, facilities management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as one of the largest construction management firms in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com.

Hill is exclusively a program, project, and construction management provider, meaning we have one focus as a company: protecting client interests. Free of any potential conflicts, our entire business is geared towards helping clients achieve their desired outcomes. We are dedicated to exceeding expectations throughout the entire construction project lifecycle and adapt to the needs of each assignment to develop tailored approaches and solutions to meet those needs.

Hill is a proud member of the Global Infrastructure Solutions, Inc. family of companies. Learn more about GISI at www.gisi.com.



Hill International, Inc.

Elizabeth J. Zipf, LEED AP BD+C

Senior Vice President

(215) 309-7707

elizabethzipf@hillintl.com